Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through
As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
Tour of Trees will enchant and inspire
There really is no place like home and Trinity Falls is home to over 1,900 families and growing! Find out why so many families call them home and get in the holiday spirit this year by joining them to explore beautiful model homes accented with themed Christmas trees to celebrate the holiday season. From Saturday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, December 18, 2022, 17 model homes will be available for touring inside the Trinity Falls development and ten select homes will feature stunning holiday trees to provide holiday inspiration for guests.
Dallas Observer
Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals
In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
visitmckinney.com
Fun Activities in McKinney This November
November has arrived and with it, we leave behind us the sometimes-too-warm weather of early fall and start thinking about sweaters, comfort food, and of course, the holiday season. Below are just some of the many events waiting for you this November in McKinney! Make sure to check our website calendar regularly, too, as there are always new events being added. And even better, sign up for our weekly newsletter so you'll always be in the know, via your email, what's coming up each weekend!
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 4-6
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 10: Comedian/actor Chris Rock performs his stand-up comedy routine during a stop of his Total Blackout tour at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino on June 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Imag. Chris Rock at Toyota Music Factory...
addisonmagazine.com
The Civic League Presents the Annual Holiday Home Tour
The Civic League welcomes you to the annual Holiday Home Tour this November 11, 12, and 13. Tour three fabulously decorated homes in Carrollton and Farmers Branch. The homes support historical themes from Mexico, France, and America, and are fully decorated for the holiday season. Get an early start on holiday decor ideas as your tour these three beautiful homes!
papercitymag.com
An Oak Lawn Favorite Shutters After a Year, Partenope Expands, and BBQ Comes to Katy Trail
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Kohl's scheduled to open new Plano store Nov. 11
The new Kohl's department store is scheduled to open Nov. 11 in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Kohl’s is scheduled to open its new store at 5800 Preston Road, Plano, on Nov. 11. The store replaces the existing department store building, which will close Nov. 10 at 4708 W. Spring Creek Parkway. The new 55,000-square-foot store includes apparel, housewares, accessories, shoes and more. The new store also includes Sephora, which offers personal care and beauty products. The previous Kohl's building will be replaced by an apartment development, according to the city. www.kohls.com.
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams
5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
Wava Halal Grill offering New York-style cuisine in Richardson
Wava Halal Grill opened its restaurant in Richardson on Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Wava Halal Grill opened Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive in Richardson. The restaurant, which has its original location in Dallas at 3611 Greenville Ave., offers a variety of authentic New York-style street food made to halal standards, including gyros, falafel wraps and kebabs in addition to traditional hot dogs and hamburgers. Wava Halal Grill offers food for dine-in, takeout and contact-free pickup. 972-707-0808. www.wavahalalgrill.com.
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff
A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale. “I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so...
fox4news.com
H-E-B in Plano opens Wednesday. Here's what it looks like inside.
PLANO, Texas - H-E-B continues to expand its grocery store empire into North Texas on Wednesday when they open a new store in Plano. The newest H-E-B on 6001 Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway will open its doors at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. "There's been great buzz, we have...
Big crowd gathers for opening of new H-E-B store in Plano
A big crowd waited all night for the doors to open at H-E-B’s new supermarket in Plano this morning. For weeks there has been great buzz about the new store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.
addisonmagazine.com
Cozy Fall Date Night Ideas
The weather is cooler, evenings are longer, and there’s nothing better than a cozy date night with someone you love. Enjoy a glass of wine, a walk around the park, or live music on your fall date night in Addison. Take advantage of the cooler weather by taking a...
Eerie photos show fog completely covering downtown Dallas
DALLAS — When you stepped outside Wednesday morning, it was likely the first thing you saw. Because there wasn't much else to see. Fog enveloped North Texas on Wednesday morning, and it might have led to a few eerie views on the morning commute. That included the below pictures...
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
Soul De La Rose to bring Tex-Mex food to Music City Mall
Soul De La Rose anticipates opening inside of Music City Mall by December. (Courtesy Soul De La Rose) Soul De La Rose anticipates opening inside of Music City Mall in Lewisville by December, owner Victoria Rose said. The restaurant will be located in the food court at Suite 2340. Soul De La Rose offers Tex-Mex food. Its menu includes birria tacos, enchiladas, nachos, burritos and cakesicles. Soul De La Rose offers online ordering and catering. 469-630-0009.
North Texas Has Lots Of Indoor Waterparks Open Year Round
If there ever was a study on "indoor waterparks per capita" then its clear that North Texas and the DFW suburbs are the leader by a mile. With the holidays approaching, I'm quite sure the LAST thing on your mind is hopping in a pool or heading over to a waterpark.....or is it? Did you know there's "indoor" waterparks all over North Texas? Are you down to take a dip during the holiday months?
Comments / 0