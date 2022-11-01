Read full article on original website
Peter Douglas Bottari
LAMOILLE—Pete was born to Duilio and EllaMay Bottari of Lamoille on May 31, 1952. He was a busy little boy who was always hammering on something. At 4 years old Pete was already helping his dad drive the feed truck and he didn’t stop working the ranch until cancer stole his ability to do so just shortly before his death on October 27, 2022.
Thomas Richard Cook
SPRING CREEK—Thomas Richard Cook was received by The Lord February 19, 2022. He was attended by his family at his home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Tom was born August 7, 1935 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1954. Tom met Barbara June Allen in May of 1957, they were married August 3, 1957 and until Barb’s passing in 2006. In 2003, they moved to Spring Creek to be near their children, Tina and John Jivan and Teri and John Butters and grandchildren John, Tom, Mark, Sarah and Tarah Butters.
Graffiti at White River Narrows results in imprisonment of two Elko citizens
White River Narrows is revered by the Paiute and Shoshone tribes and is noted for its ancient petroglyphs that date back more than 100 years.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Veterans Day parade on Friday, Nov. 11
ELKO — Join the Elko County Commissioners in honoring the men and women who in the past and present lay their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America at the annual Elko County Veteran’s Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko.
Check out what's happening around Elko
ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session. Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.
Crime series to film in Elko County
ELKO – A true crime series has received permission to film on Elko County property as part of a report on a recent murder case. People Magazine Investigates obtained permission for film crews to interview Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram about the Bryce Dickey murder trial in the commissioners’ board room sometime within the next few weeks.
Felony and gross misedemeanor arrests
Eric D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at 3222 Montrose Way on a warrant for battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim. Bail: $3,140. Allan T. Jacobsen, 57, of Reno was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault on a protected person. Bail: $10,000.
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
More murder, attempted murder cases still in Elko courts
ELKO – With two first-degree murder trials wrapped up this year, several other murder and attempted murder cases are still working their way through Elko’s courts. The latest action came Thursday when Brittany S. Figiel pleaded not guilty to open murder, including first-degree murder, with the use of a deadly weapon.
Business Before Hours at Allusive Images
ELKO—Join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Nov. 10, with Allusive Images at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 732 starting at 8 a.m. Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides...
Wild Bunch holds 15th annual memorial run
ELKO — The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club held its 15th Annual Memorial Run on Oct. 15. The event started at Goldie’s Bar with people signing in and greeting each other. After visiting a number of local businesses the run ended at Silver Dollar Bar where everybody enjoyed the rest of the day and winners were announced.
Man struck in crosswalk, seriously injured
ELKO – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets. Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 7 p.m., where they found the driver and the injured man. The pedestrian was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional...
Southside shooting latest in a string of firearm incidents
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
Fire damages home in Spring Creek
ELKO – The county’s fire protection district responded to a house fire in Spring Creek on Friday, and is reminding homeowners to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend. Firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to a report that a wood stove had filled the...
Indians drop heartbreaker to McQueen in overtime
TRUCKEE, California — With a trip to state on the line, the Elko boys soccer team fell a goal short in the 3A North regional semifinal. After falling behind 2-0, the Indians clawed back with two-unanswered goals and forced overtime against McQueen. But, the Lancers closed the extra period...
Lady Spartans eliminated by Truckee
RENO — On Thursday, the Spring Creek’s girls soccer team’s season drew to a close. In the first round of the Division 3A North regional tournament, the No. 6 Lady Spartans were eliminated by No. 6 Truckee, at Wooster High School, in Reno — the game moved from Truckee to North Valleys High School then to Wooster.
Lady Wolverines bury Elko, 5-1
TRUCKEE, California — After a 5-4 loss on Sept. 2, in Truckee, the second matchup with the Lady Wolverines didn’t go according to plan for the Elko girls soccer team. Due to miscommunications on defense, a slow start offensively and a first-half flurry of Truckee goals on through balls and open shots — the Elko girls soccer team was bounced from the Division 3A North regional tournament with a 5-1 loss in the semifinal round.
No. 4 Spartans travel to No. 1 Fallon
SPRING CREEK — At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spring Creek football team — the No. 4 seed for the 3A North regional playoffs — will attempt to slay the dragon. The Spartans (7-3 overall) — coming off a 47-7 home win last week in the first round of the postseason over Hug — will face the No. 1 Greenwave (7-1 overall), in Fallon.
