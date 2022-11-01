Oregon average gas price falls 11 cents in past week, to $4.95 a gallon, AAA reports; third-largest drop in U.S.

Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
KTVZ
2nd Arizona county mulling hand-counts rejects effort
PHOENIX (AP) — The elected leaders of an Arizona county have rejected a proposal to expand their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said Wednesday they saw no reason to doubt the current hand-count audits that verify machine tabulation results. One supervisor had proposed expanding them to include more precincts. That leaves rural Cochise County alone in the state in pursuing a hand-tally of all their ballots, a move that is being challenged in court as illegal. A judge has set a Friday hearing on the lawsuit filed by a group of retirees seeking to halt that plan.
KTVZ
Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
PAULINA, La. (AP) — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak has prompted road closures and evacuations in a Louisiana community. No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish. Officials said about 200 homes were evacuated. They said residents were being put up in hotels. Eric Deroche, St. James homeland security director, said a tank car was leaking hydrochloric acid that would have to be neutralized and removed before the evacuation order could be lifted. Inhaling fumes from the corrosive chemical can damage the lungs.
KTVZ
Snow today, more tomorrow
Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper teens to around 30 degrees. Expect more snow showers, with gentle southerly breezes after midnight. Mixed showers will continue into Wednesday night, when we see a bit of a break between systems. Between now and then, Mt. Bachelor will see 8-16 inches...
KTVZ
Short break; more storms coming
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... This is a day when we trade morning frost and patchy fog for more snow showers! After a brief break between systems we will see the clouds close in quickly and deliver mixed showers in the evening. Highs will be in the low 40's with gentle southerly breezes. The chance of showers will increase and turn to snow as lows drop to the low 20's to low 30's tonight. Breezes will stay gentle overnight.
KTVZ
A short break before the next round of showers
There will be a diminishing chance of snow through Wednesday evening, followed by some partial clearing overnight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight. We will see a break between systems Thursday. Even with a little more sunshine, we will see our...
KTVZ
Cold w/ more snow showers
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The current system is not quite done with us, so plan on staying cold with a good chance of more snow today. Highs will only reach the mid 30's to low 40's and SW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. There will be a diminishing chance of snow through the evening, followed by some partial clearing tonight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight.
