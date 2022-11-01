Oregon average gas price falls 11 cents in past week, to $4.95 a gallon, AAA reports; third-largest drop in U.S.

PHOENIX (AP) — The elected leaders of an Arizona county have rejected a proposal to expand their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said Wednesday they saw no reason to doubt the current hand-count audits that verify machine tabulation results. One supervisor had proposed expanding them to include more precincts. That leaves rural Cochise County alone in the state in pursuing a hand-tally of all their ballots, a move that is being challenged in court as illegal. A judge has set a Friday hearing on the lawsuit filed by a group of retirees seeking to halt that plan.

