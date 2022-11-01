​On behalf of the citizens of Dare County, we would like to thank each of you for your service. Thank you for the sacrifices you made and continue to make to protect our freedom. Dare Arts Veterans Directory, is a free online directory of Veterans celebrations, events and specials happening during Outer Banks Veterans Week from Corolla to Hatteras Village. We hope you and your family members will join us at one of the wonderful events or ceremonies taking place in Dare County this Veterans Week. Please note that some events and discounts require pre-registration or a Veterans ID.

