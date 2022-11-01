Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Veterans Day Ceremonies and Celebration
Dare County Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Manteo, Nags Head and Southern Shores. The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!
obxtoday.com
Once-per-week residential trash collection to begin November 7 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ annual once-per-week residential trash collection will begin Monday, November 7, 2022. The twice-per-week collection schedule will resume Monday, April 3, 2023. Please remember to recycle and take advantage of the Town’s Recycle Center at 701 Bermuda Bay Boulevard. Anyone can recycle at this...
outerbanksvoice.com
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot of Manteo, October 24
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo board adopts new travel policy, discusses zoning
Manteo’s Board of Commissioners adopted a new travel policy, discussed its zoning ordinance and changed the monthly meeting format. The board also received reports from department leaders at its meeting held Oct. 19, 2022. The existing travel policy was created in 2004 and had “a lot of gray areas,”...
outerbanksvoice.com
More than $16,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits in Currituck, Dare counties
$1,250 to GEM Adult Day Services for Harmony Café. $1,350 to Interfaith Community Outreach, Inc. for Bridging the Gap client outreach. $1,000 to Kids First, Inc. for accredited child abuse treatment services. $1,500 to Lower Currituck Food Pantry for general operating support. $850 to North Carolina Coastal Federation for environmental...
ECU Health donates Stop the Bleed Kits to schools in Tyrrell, Currituck, Northampton and Halifax counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Health donated Stop the Bleed Kits to public schools in Tyrrell, Currituck, Northampton and Halifax counties as part of its goal to distribute these life-saving resources to public schools across eastern North Carolina. These kits provide resources such as tourniquets, trauma dressing, compressed gauze, gloves and training for school staff in the […]
WAVY News 10
Coast Guard rescues vessel off Cape Hatteras coast
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued a disabled vessel off the coast of Cape Hatteras Tuesday morning. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Air Station Elizabeth City launched a search for the vessel, and a C-130 plane found the vessel, and a lifeboat from Station Hatteras began towing the 75-foot F/V ILHA DO CORVO north.
outerbanksvoice.com
Community invited to view U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
The 2022 tree can be viewed from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Manteo, invites the community to view the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree when it makes a stop at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
outerbanksvoice.com
First Friday in Downtown Manteo on Nov. 4
Outer Banks Veterans Week kicks off on Friday, November 4th at 6pm with a free performance by country/rock band Brothers Carolina during First Friday at Dare Arts in downtown Manteo. Join us on Friday, November 4 for the opening of the Kathy Cawthon Exhibition in our Vault Gallery. The opening...
WAVY News 10
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Veterans Event Directory, November 4-13
On behalf of the citizens of Dare County, we would like to thank each of you for your service. Thank you for the sacrifices you made and continue to make to protect our freedom. Dare Arts Veterans Directory, is a free online directory of Veterans celebrations, events and specials happening during Outer Banks Veterans Week from Corolla to Hatteras Village. We hope you and your family members will join us at one of the wonderful events or ceremonies taking place in Dare County this Veterans Week. Please note that some events and discounts require pre-registration or a Veterans ID.
outerbanksvoice.com
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, November 1
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, NC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 1, 2022. She was born December 6, 1940, to Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Morrison Collins. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and two sisters, Deloris Collins Cain and Darlene Collins Scott; and brother, David L. Collins.
publicradioeast.org
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Hotline announces new Associate Director
The Outer Banks Hotline Board of Directors announces its new Associate Director, Stephanie Baker. Ms. Baker’s hiring comes as the agency implements a plan of strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach. Outer Banks Hotline Board of Directors Chairperson, Judy Burnette provided comment on behalf of the agency....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Full circle: Steve Basnight to be sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools
Steve Basnight is the new superintendent of Dare County Schools. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Dare County Board of Education unanimously agreed to offer Basnight a contract and authorized David Twiddy, chairman of the Board, and Susan Bothwell, vice chair, to sign the contract. The contract was signed shortly...
outerbanksvoice.com
Bateman and Euler face off in only contested Dare Commissioner race
Of the three seats on the seven-member Dare County Board of Commissioners that are on the ballot this election, only one race is actually contested. Incumbent Republicans Jim Tobin (District 1) and Rob Ross (District 2) are running unopposed. The race where voters have a choice is the At-Large contest...
outerbanksvoice.com
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
outerbanksvoice.com
College of The Albemarle November Star Nights Event
College of The Albemarle (COA) will hold its second 2022-2023 Star Nights event on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at COA – Currituck, 107 College Way, Barco. The rain date for this event is Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Announcements regarding schedule changes due to weather will be announced on COA social media.
outerbanksvoice.com
Woda Cooper pitches Nags Head housing complex, faces tough questions from town commissioners
A representative of housing developer Woda Cooper made the case for building a 54-unit affordable housing complex called “Commons of Nags Head” during a presentation at the Nags Head Commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting. The complex, proposed for the corner of Hollowell Street and U.S. 158 across from Jockey’s Ridge State Park, has run into community opposition and been subject to a building moratorium approved by the town commissioners.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bicyclist dies in collision with van in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a fatality involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. According to a KDHPD press release, on October 31, 2022 at around 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on U.S. 158 in the inside travel lane with the driver – a Southern Shores man – as the sole occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, was crossing U.S. 158 at Avalon Drive going from west to east.
