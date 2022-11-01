ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy End to the Week

A cold front will sweep across Arkansas late Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds the primary threat with heavy rain also possible. Highs by Friday with be near the record of 84° last set in 1978. High pressure will build...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Storms, some strong, likely Friday evening

Thunderstorms are likely Friday evening across Arkansas. Outdoor events and high school football could be impacted by these storms as they move quickly from west to east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially between 5 and 10 PM. The main severe weather threat would be high winds embedded within the line of storms, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scary nice for Halloween

TONIGHT: No rain is expected tonight. Skies will be overcast in the evening and become mostly clear by the morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by the morning. MONDAY: Halloween will be nice and dry! All the showers and clouds will be gone by Monday...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Saturday soaker enough to lift burn ban

A welcome rain Saturday in Southwest Arkansas was desperately needed to curb the risk of wildfire, and it was enough that County Judge Troy Tucker decided to lift the burn ban for Clark County. Tucker made the call at about 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, following several weeks of dry...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers

A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
ARKANSAS STATE

