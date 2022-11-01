Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly sunny & warm today; storms tomorrow night
It will be mostly sunny today and partly cloudy at times. It will also turn out a little warmer today with a stronger southerly wind. Little Rock will be up to the mid 70s at Noon and then top out at 80° this afternoon. Friday evening will bring strong...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy End to the Week
A cold front will sweep across Arkansas late Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds the primary threat with heavy rain also possible. Highs by Friday with be near the record of 84° last set in 1978. High pressure will build...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse visible in Arkansas Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eyes to the sky! A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Arkansas on November 8th. If you’d like to see this one, you’ll have to be a pretty early riser. The good news is, the weather conditions look favorable if you’d like...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are on the rise today with a small chance of a shower late today
It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Clouds will increase and there’s a 20% chance of rain from light showers as we go into the evening. Temperatures will be warming up for the rest of the week with the 80s making a return. But this weekend a strong front will likely bring a round of rain and thunderstorms Saturday.
Storms, some strong, likely Friday evening
Thunderstorms are likely Friday evening across Arkansas. Outdoor events and high school football could be impacted by these storms as they move quickly from west to east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially between 5 and 10 PM. The main severe weather threat would be high winds embedded within the line of storms, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Slow improvements in drought conditions; Find out when more rain is expected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recent rainfall has definitely benefited Arkansas’ drought conditions, however, progress is a bit slow. Thursday morning a new drought monitor was released. The area of severe drought is the most noticeable change. This fell from 80% to 65%. The extreme drought area has also...
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scary nice for Halloween
TONIGHT: No rain is expected tonight. Skies will be overcast in the evening and become mostly clear by the morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by the morning. MONDAY: Halloween will be nice and dry! All the showers and clouds will be gone by Monday...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather to impact Friday night
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
Arkansas produce farmer thankful for rain, prepares for next season
ARKANSAS, USA — Tara Stainton is the owner of Rattle’s Garden and has been growing produce for about 15 years now. She said what started as a hobby quickly turned into a business. “Over the years, it just grew and grew and grew until we had more than...
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
arkadelphian.com
Saturday soaker enough to lift burn ban
A welcome rain Saturday in Southwest Arkansas was desperately needed to curb the risk of wildfire, and it was enough that County Judge Troy Tucker decided to lift the burn ban for Clark County. Tucker made the call at about 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, following several weeks of dry...
Flu infection levels in Arkansas move from low to high-level classification for last week of October, deaths increase
Influenza tracking numbers continue to increase in Arkansas, showing a growing reach and impact.
Baton Rouge Man Found Alive After Being Missing Several Days on Arkansas Trail
Some good news to report as a Baton Rouge man was found safe yesterday after being missing for several days on a trail near the Buffalo National River in Arkansas. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith was found by searchers about 2.5 miles from the trail at 12:18 pm on Tuesday, November 1.
ualrpublicradio.org
Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers
A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
