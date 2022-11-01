Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
13 Oklahomans Arrested In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Bust
Federal agents said thousands of victims can feel a sense of justice after a huge catalytic converter theft ring was busted on Wednesday. They said several of the main suspects were doing business in Green Country and making millions. Converter thefts have affected victims out hard-earned money, police officers working the cases, and even repair shops, trying to get people back on the road.
news9.com
NTSB Blames Pilot For Keystone Lake Plane Crash
Federal investigators are blaming the pilot for a plane crash in Lake Keystone back in august of 2022. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on the crash. The crash involved 66-year-old pilot Bruce Forbes and 19-year-old passenger Bailey Nevill, according to OHP. Forbes was injured in...
news9.com
Strong To Severe Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. - It is a windy and partly-cloudy Thursday before shower and storm chances return to Green Country on Friday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds will roll across the area on Thursday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph. Mostly...
news9.com
State Superintendent Race Nearing Finish Line
The race for who will replace State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is entering its final stages as Jena Nelson faces off against Ryan Walters. Walters, a Republican, is the current secretary of education. Despite this, he is facing fierce competition from his competitor. Nelson, who is running as a Democrat, was...
news9.com
Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma
The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
Comments / 0