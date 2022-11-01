“Fall fishing in the bay and oceanfront around Newport remains great. If you are looking to chase down some striped bass no early mornings are needed. The daytime bass bite in Narragansett Bay seems to heat up mid-morning and can last until sunset. If you find fish and can’t get them to bite, don’t get discouraged. Play around with your retrieve speed and you’ll be hooking up in no time. Keep an eye on the bait and match it up with soft plastics like Zoom Flukes and No Live Bait Needed.Surf anglers headed out after dark may have to put in more time finding the fish, but when they do, they are rewarded with steady slot and over slot size bass.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO