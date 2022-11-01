Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Uprise RI
Caregivers at Women & Infants picket in response to staffing and funding concerns
Caregivers at Care New England’s Women & Infants Hospital gathered for an informational picket to call for an end to dangerously short staffing levels that put patients and staff at risk on Tuesday. Caregivers, who consist of hospital workers that provide direct care to patients, are members of SEIU 1199NE. They have been demanding for months that management sit down to discuss short and long term solutions to invest the $45M Rhode Island hospitals have received in COVID-relief ARPA funds. Hospital executives have refused to engage in dialogue to address the ongoing staffing crisis that possesses no end in sight.
Uprise RI
With winter approaching, Rhode Island falling short on need for shelter beds
The Rhode Island Office of Housing and Community Development responded to Uprise RI‘s request for a list of available shelter beds in Rhode Island this winter. According to the released document there are currently 873 shelter beds available in the state. [See the document at the bottom of the page] The document comes with a caveat: The list includes roughly 50 FEMA-funded non-congregate shelter beds that are being wound down, and it does not include the majority of the 274 new beds that have been financed this year.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
rinewstoday.com
“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless
The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Islanders reminded about respiratory virus prevention measures
With Rhode Island and states throughout the region currently seeing the circulation of several respiratory viruses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders to take basic prevention measures to help themselves, and their family members stay healthy and safe. “While...
Surprise, This New England State is the #3 Best Wine Destination in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of wine in the United States, you think of California. That's not to say that we don't enjoy visiting our local vineyards for some tasting, or take pride in supporting our local and regional vintners. But honestly, with so many vineyards in the western part of the country, you'd think they rule the top 5 wine destinations in the country.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 4, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Hope High grad whose decades of Malcolm X research led to a $36 million settlement, the hospitality boss getting her due, and the mega-corps who will do anything for a buck.
rinewstoday.com
Tiny house joins tents for homeless at State House again. Where are those 274 new beds?
Housing advocates were back at the RI State House where rows of tents have appeared again this year, set up along both edges of the Smith Street courtyard entrance. The group has a new feature. A Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house”, which was in the process of being set up yesterday.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 3, 2022
“Fall fishing in the bay and oceanfront around Newport remains great. If you are looking to chase down some striped bass no early mornings are needed. The daytime bass bite in Narragansett Bay seems to heat up mid-morning and can last until sunset. If you find fish and can’t get them to bite, don’t get discouraged. Play around with your retrieve speed and you’ll be hooking up in no time. Keep an eye on the bait and match it up with soft plastics like Zoom Flukes and No Live Bait Needed.Surf anglers headed out after dark may have to put in more time finding the fish, but when they do, they are rewarded with steady slot and over slot size bass.
Uprise RI
Healthcare workers picket outside Fatima about patient safety concerns
The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), representing the nurses and health care workers at Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice, held an informational picket today at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital to shine a light on Prospect CharterCare’s refusal to negotiate a contract that is fair to health care workers and ensures quality patient care. The UNAP and Prospect Medical Holdings management have been bargaining for months for contracts with Fatima Service Workers, Roger Williams RN’s and employees at Prospect Home Health and Hospice, but Prospect CharterCare refuses to negotiate contracts that provide sufficient wages, benefits and working conditions for these health care workers – proposals that will lead to a decline in quality of care for patients.
RI education commissioner reacts to RICAS test results
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Friday, where she reacted to the RICAS test score results and outlined what it means for students moving forward.
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA launches pilot program to provide 600 low-income residents with no fare bus passes
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is launching a pilot program to give no-fare bus passes to 600 low-income or unhoused residents. The program is set to run for six months and will be aimed at low-income individuals who don’t qualify for the existing assistance programs, the authority said.
RI Kids Count director to step down after nearly 30 years
"I just have real excitement because I'm so excited for the organization's future," she said.
DEM: Hunters must get deer checked during first 2 days of season
Muzzleloader season begins Nov. 5, while shotgun season starts Dec. 3.
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
