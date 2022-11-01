Read full article on original website
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston
With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it
The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
Game 6: Closed roof, key player out as Astros take on Phillies to possibly win 2nd WS title
Yuli Gurriel is out at closed-roof Minute Maid Park as the Stros look to win their second title at home tonight for Game 6.
World Series Game 6: Phillies on the brink of elimination
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series. The Astros lead 3-2 and will clinch with a win.
Dusty Baker explains why he pulled Cristian Javier from a no-hitter
Astros Manager Dusty Baker defended and explained his decision to pull Cristian Javier from a no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series. Pulling a pitcher from an in-progress no-hitter is always controversial. That controversy only gets inflated when it’s on the stage of the World Series. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker had a tough choice to make on Wednesday night.
Astros radio call of final out in World Series no-hitter will have Houston buzzing
The Houston Astros bounced back with a combined no-hitter to beat the Phillies and even up the World Series. But the radio call of the final out was electric. There could not be a bigger possible difference than there was for the Houston Astros, their pitching in particular, than there was between Games 3 and 4 of the World Series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies prepared for all-out pitching approach to stay alive in World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are going all out in terms of pitching in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies are one more loss away from ensuring the Houston Astros are crowned World Series champions. After taking a 2-1 series lead following a big Game 3, the Phillies found themselves no-hit in Game 4 and falling just short in Game 5 to enter Saturday night down 3-2. Given the huge stakes in Game 6, the Phillies are prepared to use whoever possible to ensure they can push the World Series to Sunday night.
Why this Mets top prospect should start on Opening Day next season
Recent history may be repeating itself for the New York Mets this offseason, and it should be a good thing. The Mets will get questions about how to get offensive improvements from two positions in their lineup, at catcher and at the designated hitter spot. Among the 30 teams in...
Dusty Baker has trademark reaction to being one game from first World Series
Dusty Baker is one game away with the Houston Astros from winning his first World Series and the manager’s reaction was right on brand. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is one win away from something he’s never accomplished in his illustrious MLB career. If the American League champs can pick up a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in one of the two remaining games in Houston, Baker will win the first World Series of his career.
The first major Mets trade of the offseason prediction
Can the New York Mets rebuild their rotation exclusively through free agency? It’s a tall order. It’s not even how they managed to piece together last year’s planned starting five. The Mets, with endless dollars to help the front office, still had to go out and trade...
