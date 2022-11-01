ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston

With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it

The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Dusty Baker explains why he pulled Cristian Javier from a no-hitter

Astros Manager Dusty Baker defended and explained his decision to pull Cristian Javier from a no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series. Pulling a pitcher from an in-progress no-hitter is always controversial. That controversy only gets inflated when it’s on the stage of the World Series. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker had a tough choice to make on Wednesday night.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Astros radio call of final out in World Series no-hitter will have Houston buzzing

The Houston Astros bounced back with a combined no-hitter to beat the Phillies and even up the World Series. But the radio call of the final out was electric. There could not be a bigger possible difference than there was for the Houston Astros, their pitching in particular, than there was between Games 3 and 4 of the World Series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Phillies prepared for all-out pitching approach to stay alive in World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are going all out in terms of pitching in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies are one more loss away from ensuring the Houston Astros are crowned World Series champions. After taking a 2-1 series lead following a big Game 3, the Phillies found themselves no-hit in Game 4 and falling just short in Game 5 to enter Saturday night down 3-2. Given the huge stakes in Game 6, the Phillies are prepared to use whoever possible to ensure they can push the World Series to Sunday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Dusty Baker has trademark reaction to being one game from first World Series

Dusty Baker is one game away with the Houston Astros from winning his first World Series and the manager’s reaction was right on brand. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is one win away from something he’s never accomplished in his illustrious MLB career. If the American League champs can pick up a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in one of the two remaining games in Houston, Baker will win the first World Series of his career.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy