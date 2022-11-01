Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Sean O’Malley Reveals Feeling Concussed Immediately Following UFC 280 Bout
Sean O’Malley was feeling the effects of his fight with Petr Yan afterward. In the wake of the UFC 280 fight card that went down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22, one man may have earned himself a title shot. Sean O’Malley set out to prove his haters wrong and take down the number one-ranked ... Read more
TJ Dillashaw Explains His Reasoning Behind Taking The UFC 280 Fight Injured
TJ Dillashaw thought he could outstrike Ajamain Sterling even with a dislocated shoulder. TJ Dillashaw was betting on himself at UFC 280 to go out and regain his lost UFC bantamweight title. The problem was that he showed up compromised and was, therefore, shut down within two rounds by the champion Aljamain Sterling. After the fight, it was revealed that Dillashaw had been battling a shoulder injury throughout his training camp and suffered the same issue during the fight.
Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Vera Exchange Barbs on Twitter, Agree To Fight
Aljamain Sterling is willing to fight Marlon Vera next if he is the UFC’s pick. Since defending his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 280, most talk has been about who champion Aljamain Sterling will face next. Immediately it seemed that number one contender Sean O’Malley, who beat Petr Yan on the same night would be the logical next opponent for Sterling. However, a few more names have emerged that could step into the title shot, one of which is Marlon Vera.
Fans Accuse ‘Super Heavy’ Conor McGregor of Using Banned Substances After Latest Instagram Post
Conor McGregor is being bombarded with steroid allegations and memes after recent Instagram post. Whether McGregor is actively fighting or not, he always seems to be in the MMA headlines. ‘The Notorious’ last fought in July 2021, where he lost his second consecutive fight to Dustin Poirier and suffered a broken fibula and tibia. Since then, the former two-division UFC champion has been filming a Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal while rehabbing his left leg.
Israel Adesanya On Fighting Alex Pereira At UFC 281: ‘If There’s Ever A Fight I Have To Win, It’s This One’
You can’t always win them all, but for Israel Adesanya, his next fight he must win. The UFC Middleweight Champion is set to headline UFC 281, where he faces a big challenge in ‘The Big Apple’. For his next title defense, Adesanya will take on his greatest rival Alex Pereira.
Michael Bisping Makes His Prediction For Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
Michael Bisping is making his prediction for the bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. There is a huge pay-per-view event on the horizon as UFC 281 is set to go down next weekend live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereira. There is another title fight on the card, a strawweight title bout between champ Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili. Despite these two massive title fights, many fans are looking forward to another fight on the card, the lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.
Aline Pereira, Younger Sister of UFC’s Alex Pereira, Signs Deal With Legacy Fighting Alliance
Aline Pereira, the sister of UFC middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira, has signed with Legacy Fighting Alliance. The promotion announced the signing on Twitter. “LFA is excited to announce that we have signed top prospect #AlinePereira. She is a #GLORY kickboxing star and the younger sister of the #UFC’s next middleweight title challenger, former #GLORY champ-champ, and LFA great @AlexPereiraUFC.”
Video: Francis Ngannou ‘Can’t Believe’ Zhang Weili’s Strength After She Lifts 293-Pound Monster Up In The Air
Francis Ngannou was left stunned after Zhang Weili picked him up with ease in training footage. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been on the sidelines since his last outing against former interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in Jan. at UFC 270. Ngannou utilized a surprisingly grappling heavy gameplan to get the nod on the ... Read more
MMA Fighter Nico Bojaca Delivered a Jaw-Dropping KO Through the Brilliant Use of a Head kick
One MMA fighter put together one of the best knockout setups you’ll ever see before a head kick. An MMA fighter scores a head kick knockout through the use of a superman punch Nico Bojaca faced off against Anyisson Fernando Gaviria at MatchMaker MMA 3 from Bogota, Colombia, which saw Bojaca end the bout with ... Read more
Israel Adesanya Says Alex Pereira’s Giving Him ‘Paulo Costa Vibes’ After the Diss Videos
Israel Adesanya is getting ‘Paulo Costa vibes’ from Alex Pereira ahead of their title fight. Adesanya reacts to Jon Jones giving advice to Pereira. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to clash with longtime foe Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 on Nov. 12. It will mark the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus. Adesanya goes into the fight looking to avenge his two losses to Pereira, which happened in the sport of kickboxing.
UFC Release 11 Fighters, Including Askar Askarov After Request
11 fighters have been granted their UFC release, including Askar Askarov, who requested his walking papers from the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. UFC Release 11 Fighters According to a report from MMA Fighting, Askarov leads a list of 11 fighters who have been given their walking papers from the company. Askarov actually ... Read more
Paulo Costa Blasts ‘Miserable’ UFC Contract, Teases Boxing Move
Paulo Costa is not happy with his current UFC deal, and could make the decision to jump over to boxing instead. Costa has made quite the name for himself throughout his current run with the UFC. Signing with the promotion back in 2017, Costa has only lost two fights under the promotion’s banner. Those also ... Read more
Ben Askren Shares Thoughts on Jake Paul and the Debate Over UFC Fighter Pay; ‘It’s Kind of a Disaster’
At one time, Ben Askren was widely considered the be the best welterweight fighter in the world. As a former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder, Askren was thought to be the best fighter not in the UFC. With a record of 18-0, that all changed thanks to a historic trade that saw the ONE star ... Read more
Dustin Poirier is Ready for War with Michael Chandler at UFC 281; ‘We’re on a Collision Course’
On November 12th, Dustin Poirier will step back into the Octagon for a highly-anticipated meeting with fellow fan-favorite ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. ‘The Diamond‘ will look to avoid back-to-back losses in the evening’s co-main event while Chandler aims to win two straight for the first time in his UFC career. Considered by many to be two of the nicest and most well-respected fighters in the world, fans were surprised at the animosity displayed between Poirier and Chandler ahead of their UFC 281 showdown.
Israel Adesanya’s Coach Eugene Bareman Explains ‘Fractures’ During Fight Camp
Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman discusses some problems during his training camp. Israel Adesanya is setting out for his sixth UFC middleweight title defense when he takes on Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya has proven himself as one of the very best fighters in the world. He has never lost n the UFC middleweight ... Read more
Ben Askren Thinks Some Fighters Miss The Mark On Self-Promotion, Questions Israel Adesanya’s Authenticity
Ben Askren thinks there are some fighters who are lacking the self-promotion category. Ben Askren is putting his fighting days behind him. He is a former champion wrestler, a world champion mixed martial artist, and an athlete that competed in several different fight promotions. He was able to promote himself in a way that got people talking about him and was able to keep the interest of the fans on him. Even now that he has moved on from fighting he is still self-promoting.
Henry Cejudo Not Convinced Khamzat Chimaev ‘Could Ever Make 170-pounds’ Again Following UFC 279 Debacle
‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo takes a look at the potential welterweight showdown between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Chaos’ has been out of action since scoring a win over rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 nearly a year ago. Recent rumors suggest Covington is on his way back to the Octagon where he will face ... Read more
Rose Namajunas Admits She Wanted A Dominant Win But At Peace With Lackluster Performance: ‘You Don’t Always Have Mona Lisas’
Rose Namajunas is content moving on from her uninspiring showing in the rematch with Carla Esparza. Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Namajunas was last seen in action against the reigning 115-pound queen Carla Esparza in May at UFC 274. Namajunas and Esparza put in a lackluster performance that saw them face a lot of ... Read more
‘Is Jake Paul Supposed To Be a Kamikaze Pilot?’: Teddy Atlas Defends Paul For Picking the Right Opponents
Teddy Atlas has defended Jake Paul for his latest showing and backed him to continue doing great things in boxing. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva in a boxing fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul pulled off the victory after a close-fought battle that saw him score the sole knockdown of the night. Following the biggest win of his career, he received criticism from fans who alleged the bout was fixed.
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva Was The ‘Best Boxing Match’ Chael Sonnen’s Ever Seen: ‘I Wanted To See Another Round’
Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was the best boxing match that he had ever seen. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on legendary mixed martial artist Silva in the headlining bout at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul put in an impressive performance and pulled off a ... Read more
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0