COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A couple convicted of killing five people in three states last year, including in South Carolina,. has been sentenced to life in prison. The Associate Press reports Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson both pled guilty for killing Simpson’s estranged husband in Chester County and Thomas Hardin in York County on the same day in May of last year.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO