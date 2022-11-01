Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
abccolumbia.com
Inspector General’s Office finds Richland 2 board “dysfunctional”
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Following a request by the Governor’s Office, The South Carolina Office of the Inspector General released its findings on the Richland School Dist. 2 school board. According to the report, “Board dysfunction and member conduct fostered a hostile environment, which created reputational, operational, and legal risk...
abccolumbia.com
Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Council candidates speak out against members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two republican candidates for Richland County Council are speaking out against its current members. This afternoon District One candidate Jason Branham and District Six candidate Don Weaver held a news conference calling the Council’s recent decision to increase pay for its members irresponsible. The candidates...
abccolumbia.com
Plans set for annual Columbia Veterans Day Parade
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade will take place next Friday. According to a spokesperson for the city, the parade will begin at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Sts. and end at Pendleton St. near the state house. This year’s grand marshals...
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
abccolumbia.com
Cunningham responds to vote on abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham responded to the conference committee’s postponed vote on the abortion ban. Cunningham told voters to “vote like freedom is on the line…because it is.”. Speaking specifically on women having the right to choose, Cunningham says he will not...
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Solar energy company establishes operations in Newberry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Reneweable energy company Ecoplexus announced they are investing $89 million into a new solar farm establishment in Newberry County. The new facility will help develop solar projects for government and commercial markets, as well as designing, engineering, and financing renewable energy systems. The company is committed...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia VAHCS honors SC Veterans at Dorn VA
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday the Columbia VAHCS hosted a Veterans Day program, honoring the Veterans in our community. Local veterans got a special delivery at the Dorn VA. Denny’s mobile relief diner was on hand as part of their “Veterans Heroes Tour” donating meals to veterans and staff.
abccolumbia.com
Denny’s “Veterans Heroes Tour” donates meals at Dorn VA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Local veterans were able to get a special delivery today at the Dorn VA in Columbia. Denny’s mobile relief diner was on hand as part of their “Veterans Heroes Tour” donating meals to veterans and staff. Organizers say anytime the community comes together...
abccolumbia.com
Lyft to layoff 13% of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lyft says it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees. In a memo to staffers Thursday, Lyft’s co-founders said the layoffs will impact every part of the company. They said they’re facing a probable recession next year and rideshare insurance costs...
abccolumbia.com
63rd Annual Midlands Regatta sails the waters this weekend!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Come sail away with fellow boaters at the 63rd Annual Midlands Regatta this weekend!. It runs from Friday to Sunday at the Columbia Sailing Club at 292 Shuler Road. On Saturday and Sunday, you can watch more than 150 boats race on the waters from...
abccolumbia.com
Couple convicted in homicides sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A couple convicted of killing five people in three states last year, including in South Carolina,. has been sentenced to life in prison. The Associate Press reports Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson both pled guilty for killing Simpson’s estranged husband in Chester County and Thomas Hardin in York County on the same day in May of last year.
abccolumbia.com
Irmo HS principal: Extra officers on campus following suspicious note
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Extra law enforcement officers were on hand at Irmo High School after a suspicious note was found and shared on social media. A parent tells ABC Columbia News that someone had written a hit list on a bathroom wall. In a letter sent to parents, School Principal...
abccolumbia.com
Bond hearing scheduled for man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin is scheduled for bond hearing November 5, 2022 at the. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours. CPD says with the assistance of Agents with the South...
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands soldier receives General MacArthur Leadership Award at Pentagon, achieves pilot honor
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The General MacArthur Leadership Award was presented to 28 officers in the Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard at the Pentagon last week. One of those soldiers is from right here in the Midlands. Army National Guard Captain Joshua Blizzard was presented with the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia International University celebrates 100th anniversary
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia International University kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration with a parade of flags, representing 160 nations that alumni from the school work and serve. Students marched to the university’s Shortess Chapel while being cheered on by other CIU students and neighboring Ben Lippen High...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia men sentenced to life in prison for triple-homicide
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the life sentences of two Columbia men convicted of a triple-homicide after a three-week trial. They will not be eligible for parole. Deputies say Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, were sentenced following a 2019 home...
