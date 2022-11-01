FIND MY BALLOT GUIDE RIGHT HERE Just click here to get it. BIDEN'S SPEECH WAS A STRAIGHT UP CAMPAIGN SPEECH Disguised as some noble attempt to "save democracy" which in his case means one party rule. The absurdity of it all is completely lost on this doddering man, who barely knows where he is most of the time. The man who attacked Paul Pelosi was not a MAGA Republican and he knows it, he is a drug addled wacko who CURRENTLY is going after the "ruling class". He again used the "2020 election" was the most secure in history crap. I'm not even embedding the speech here because I don't want you to have to sit through that steaming pile of horse crap when you don't have to. He's a hateful, divisive man who doesn't give a crap about anything but power.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO