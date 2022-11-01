ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

You Really Don't Want the Government to Be Your Content Moderator

“All governments lie,” the leftist journalist I.F. Stone once said. Stone wasn’t trying to be provocative, merely pointing out that there’s a pretty basic reason we have a free press in the United States: typically, the government is not a reliable narrator. Governments aren’t inherent liars; they just don’t always have a good reason to tell the public the truth. Sometimes they feel the need to deceive and cover up.
Linda Villarosa lays bare an uncomfortable truth in U.S. health care

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. The premise of Linda Villarosa's book Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation is simply stated. "The poor health outcomes of the world's wealthiest nation are often presented as a mystery, yet their root causes are hiding in plain sight," she writes. Those root causes are inequality and discrimination, and feeding those roots is racism.
Lost Your Social Security Card? Here's How to Request a New One

You need your Social Security number for a slew of things to confirm your identity, such as when you apply for a new credit card, file your taxes or if you need to verify your identity online. You need your physical Social Security card much less frequently, usually for situations like starting a new job -- or if you don't yet have your number memorized. So if you don't have it when you need it, you could be in trouble.
Reporter finds 'DISTURBING' trend while covering Paul Pelosi attack in S...

Michael Shellenberger is doing what all reporters SHOULD DO when covering the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul: He is on the ground in San Francisco, knocking on as many doors as possible, and interviewing as many people as possible to try and piece together all the details. But Shellenberger, author of ‘San Fransicko,’ tells Glenn he’s witnessed reporters from mainstream media outlets being ‘lazy’ with their coverage, which by default suggests either bad journalism or political motivation. He exposes the ‘DISTURBING’ way some news reporters have covered the attack, and he explains how some have essentially swapped this story with the one about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s near attack just months ago…
Trump news – live: Greene goads rally into booing Paul Pelosi as Trump rages at judge’s ruling against company

Donald Trump is on stage at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, speaking in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who promised to pursue an investigation into Hunter Biden should he win reelection.Before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi before saying Speaker Pelosi’s husband...
Employees are searching for "believable" reasons to call off work

U.S. workers want to take more time off from their jobs and are increasingly turning to the internet to find credible reasons to do so. That's the main takeaway from a new report released Tuesday from Frank Recruitment Group, a U.K.-based technology recruiting company. The firm analyzed Google search engine traffic from 2018 and 2022 and found that searches for excuses to miss work rose 630% during that time period. Searches for "believable excuses for missing work" and "realistic excuses for missing work" rose substantially, the report found. Other phrases people searched for more often included "best excuses for missing work,"...
Thu Blog: Biden's Big Lie Speech Was Crap, and A Cornbread Mafia

FIND MY BALLOT GUIDE RIGHT HERE Just click here to get it. BIDEN'S SPEECH WAS A STRAIGHT UP CAMPAIGN SPEECH Disguised as some noble attempt to "save democracy" which in his case means one party rule. The absurdity of it all is completely lost on this doddering man, who barely knows where he is most of the time. The man who attacked Paul Pelosi was not a MAGA Republican and he knows it, he is a drug addled wacko who CURRENTLY is going after the "ruling class". He again used the "2020 election" was the most secure in history crap. I'm not even embedding the speech here because I don't want you to have to sit through that steaming pile of horse crap when you don't have to. He's a hateful, divisive man who doesn't give a crap about anything but power.
Cash boost coming for certain workers within weeks as new law comes into effect

Workers could be in for a cash boost as new tipping laws come into effect next month. The legislation under the Payment of Wages (Amendment) (Tips and Gratuities) Act 2022 means that management cannot take tips or use them towards your wages. It will also mean that employers in industries...
U.S. Bank reveals data breach involving some credit card accounts

U.S. Bank is notifying some of its customers about personal information that was accidentally shared by one of the bank's third-party vendors, according to draft letters posted to the California Attorney General's website. About 11,000 customers were affected after the vendor, a collections recovery group, accidentally shared the info, a...
Safer Tapering to End Antidepressant Treatment

Antidepressant use has increased worldwide, with insufficient attention on how to stop treatment that is no longer needed. Few guidelines and resources are available, and prescribers are unable to provide adequate support. Close to 3.4 million Canadians and more than 1 in 7 Americans take antidepressants, and their usage worldwide...
Credit Saint Review | Credit Repair

Credit Saint is a credit repair service for those who may benefit from paid professional help in improving bad credit by clearing up errors or disputing reporting mistakes negatively affecting their credit score. Staffed by skilled representatives who handle credit score cases on an individual basis, Credit Saint works to...
FTC says ed tech company Chegg exposed data belonging to 40 million users

You may trust Chegg with your textbooks or tutoring, but regulators aren't quite so confident. The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint accusing education tech provider Chegg of "careless" security practices that compromised personal data since 2017. Among the violations, the company reportedly exposed sensitive info for roughly 40 million customers in 2018 after a former contractor used their login to access a third-party database. The content included names, email addresses, passwords and even content like religion, sexual orientation and parents' income ranges. The info eventually turned up for sale through the online black market.

