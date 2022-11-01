Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misedemeanor arrests
Eric D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at 3222 Montrose Way on a warrant for battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim. Bail: $3,140. Allan T. Jacobsen, 57, of Reno was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault on a protected person. Bail: $10,000.
Graffiti at White River Narrows results in imprisonment of two Elko citizens
White River Narrows is revered by the Paiute and Shoshone tribes and is noted for its ancient petroglyphs that date back more than 100 years.
Elko Daily Free Press
Southside shooting latest in a string of firearm incidents
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire damages home in Spring Creek
ELKO – The county’s fire protection district responded to a house fire in Spring Creek on Friday, and is reminding homeowners to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend. Firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to a report that a wood stove had filled the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Garcia is turning out some pretty work in the way of ladies’ belts. The leather and stamping will compare with that of any establishment in the United States. It is the genuine Mexican work, and when set off with a silver buckle makes a handsome and useful present.
Elko Daily Free Press
Crime series to film in Elko County
ELKO – A true crime series has received permission to film on Elko County property as part of a report on a recent murder case. People Magazine Investigates obtained permission for film crews to interview Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram about the Bryce Dickey murder trial in the commissioners’ board room sometime within the next few weeks.
Elko Daily Free Press
More murder, attempted murder cases still in Elko courts
ELKO – With two first-degree murder trials wrapped up this year, several other murder and attempted murder cases are still working their way through Elko’s courts. The latest action came Thursday when Brittany S. Figiel pleaded not guilty to open murder, including first-degree murder, with the use of a deadly weapon.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man accused of knife assault
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during a domestic dispute. Police were called to the residence in the 1100 block of Silver Street and could hear yelling inside when they arrived. According to an officer’s statement, a man told police that Enrique J. Granillo, 25, was threatening to hit his wife and when he attempted to intervene, Granillo told him to leave the house.
Elko Daily Free Press
Laxalt stops in Elko on election home stretch
ELKO – About 60 people joined Adam Laxalt for a campaign stop one week before Election Day. The former Nevada attorney general rallied constituents Tuesday night, a week ahead of the election that sees him facing incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV. The visit was part of his Bus...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman shot in leg, police seek suspect
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians drop heartbreaker to McQueen in overtime
TRUCKEE, California — With a trip to state on the line, the Elko boys soccer team fell a goal short in the 3A North regional semifinal. After falling behind 2-0, the Indians clawed back with two-unanswered goals and forced overtime against McQueen. But, the Lancers closed the extra period...
Elko Daily Free Press
Thomas Richard Cook
SPRING CREEK—Thomas Richard Cook was received by The Lord February 19, 2022. He was attended by his family at his home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Tom was born August 7, 1935 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1954. Tom met Barbara June Allen in May of 1957, they were married August 3, 1957 and until Barb’s passing in 2006. In 2003, they moved to Spring Creek to be near their children, Tina and John Jivan and Teri and John Butters and grandchildren John, Tom, Mark, Sarah and Tarah Butters.
Elko Daily Free Press
Veterans Day parade on Friday, Nov. 11
ELKO — Join the Elko County Commissioners in honoring the men and women who in the past and present lay their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America at the annual Elko County Veteran’s Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek faces Lowry in quarterfinal
FALLON — On Fallon’s senior night, the Spring Creek volleyball team fell to No. 6 in the 3A North with a four-set loss. On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans were beaten 25-22 in the first set but bounced back with a 25-21 in the second frame. However, the Lady...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko girls enter regionals on win, tie
WINNEMUCCA — Down the stretch of the regular season, the Elko girls soccer team notched a win and a tie on the road. Against Fallon, the Lady Indians rolled to a 5-1 victory. However, Elko trailed Lowry 3-1 at the half in the season finale but managed to pull...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Wolverines bury Elko, 5-1
TRUCKEE, California — After a 5-4 loss on Sept. 2, in Truckee, the second matchup with the Lady Wolverines didn’t go according to plan for the Elko girls soccer team. Due to miscommunications on defense, a slow start offensively and a first-half flurry of Truckee goals on through balls and open shots — the Elko girls soccer team was bounced from the Division 3A North regional tournament with a 5-1 loss in the semifinal round.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko volleyball plays Truckee in quarters
WINNEMUCCA — After clinching a berth in the postseason with a four-set victory over South Tahoe, the Elko volleyball team closed the regular season with back-to-back three-set losses on the road. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Lady Indians were swept in Fallon. Elko followed with another shutout loss against...
Comments / 0