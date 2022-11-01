ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident

RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misedemeanor arrests

Eric D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at 3222 Montrose Way on a warrant for battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim. Bail: $3,140. Allan T. Jacobsen, 57, of Reno was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault on a protected person. Bail: $10,000.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Southside shooting latest in a string of firearm incidents

ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fire damages home in Spring Creek

ELKO – The county’s fire protection district responded to a house fire in Spring Creek on Friday, and is reminding homeowners to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend. Firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to a report that a wood stove had filled the...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Rewrite: News from past issues

——— Garcia is turning out some pretty work in the way of ladies’ belts. The leather and stamping will compare with that of any establishment in the United States. It is the genuine Mexican work, and when set off with a silver buckle makes a handsome and useful present.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Crime series to film in Elko County

ELKO – A true crime series has received permission to film on Elko County property as part of a report on a recent murder case. People Magazine Investigates obtained permission for film crews to interview Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram about the Bryce Dickey murder trial in the commissioners’ board room sometime within the next few weeks.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

More murder, attempted murder cases still in Elko courts

ELKO – With two first-degree murder trials wrapped up this year, several other murder and attempted murder cases are still working their way through Elko’s courts. The latest action came Thursday when Brittany S. Figiel pleaded not guilty to open murder, including first-degree murder, with the use of a deadly weapon.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko man accused of knife assault

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during a domestic dispute. Police were called to the residence in the 1100 block of Silver Street and could hear yelling inside when they arrived. According to an officer’s statement, a man told police that Enrique J. Granillo, 25, was threatening to hit his wife and when he attempted to intervene, Granillo told him to leave the house.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Laxalt stops in Elko on election home stretch

ELKO – About 60 people joined Adam Laxalt for a campaign stop one week before Election Day. The former Nevada attorney general rallied constituents Tuesday night, a week ahead of the election that sees him facing incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV. The visit was part of his Bus...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Woman shot in leg, police seek suspect

ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Indians drop heartbreaker to McQueen in overtime

TRUCKEE, California — With a trip to state on the line, the Elko boys soccer team fell a goal short in the 3A North regional semifinal. After falling behind 2-0, the Indians clawed back with two-unanswered goals and forced overtime against McQueen. But, the Lancers closed the extra period...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Thomas Richard Cook

SPRING CREEK—Thomas Richard Cook was received by The Lord February 19, 2022. He was attended by his family at his home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Tom was born August 7, 1935 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1954. Tom met Barbara June Allen in May of 1957, they were married August 3, 1957 and until Barb’s passing in 2006. In 2003, they moved to Spring Creek to be near their children, Tina and John Jivan and Teri and John Butters and grandchildren John, Tom, Mark, Sarah and Tarah Butters.
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Veterans Day parade on Friday, Nov. 11

ELKO — Join the Elko County Commissioners in honoring the men and women who in the past and present lay their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America at the annual Elko County Veteran’s Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek faces Lowry in quarterfinal

FALLON — On Fallon’s senior night, the Spring Creek volleyball team fell to No. 6 in the 3A North with a four-set loss. On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans were beaten 25-22 in the first set but bounced back with a 25-21 in the second frame. However, the Lady...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko girls enter regionals on win, tie

WINNEMUCCA — Down the stretch of the regular season, the Elko girls soccer team notched a win and a tie on the road. Against Fallon, the Lady Indians rolled to a 5-1 victory. However, Elko trailed Lowry 3-1 at the half in the season finale but managed to pull...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Wolverines bury Elko, 5-1

TRUCKEE, California — After a 5-4 loss on Sept. 2, in Truckee, the second matchup with the Lady Wolverines didn’t go according to plan for the Elko girls soccer team. Due to miscommunications on defense, a slow start offensively and a first-half flurry of Truckee goals on through balls and open shots — the Elko girls soccer team was bounced from the Division 3A North regional tournament with a 5-1 loss in the semifinal round.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko volleyball plays Truckee in quarters

WINNEMUCCA — After clinching a berth in the postseason with a four-set victory over South Tahoe, the Elko volleyball team closed the regular season with back-to-back three-set losses on the road. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Lady Indians were swept in Fallon. Elko followed with another shutout loss against...
ELKO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy