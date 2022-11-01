ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

NASCAR Xfinity NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Lineup

(Car number in parentheses) 1. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 134.298 mph. 2. (18) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 134.058. 3. (48) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 133.442. 4. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 133.407. 5. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 133.398. 6. (10) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 133.008. 7. (39) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 132.969. 8. (2) Sheldon...
Porterville Recorder

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Lucas Oil 150 Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 154 laps, 40 points. 2. (6) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 154, 35. 3. (12) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 154, 34. 4. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 154, 49. 5. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 154, 43. 6. (13) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 154, 39. 7....
AVONDALE, AZ

