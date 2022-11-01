Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NASCAR Xfinity NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Lineup
(Car number in parentheses) 1. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 134.298 mph. 2. (18) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 134.058. 3. (48) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 133.442. 4. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 133.407. 5. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 133.398. 6. (10) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 133.008. 7. (39) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 132.969. 8. (2) Sheldon...
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Lucas Oil 150 Results
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 154 laps, 40 points. 2. (6) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 154, 35. 3. (12) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 154, 34. 4. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 154, 49. 5. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 154, 43. 6. (13) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 154, 39. 7....
Unbeaten Flightline runs away to Breeders' Cup Classic win
Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼ -length victory in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland
