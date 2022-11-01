ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

TACA executive director is leaving for a new role at the Dallas Symphony

Terry Loftis is leaving TACA at the end of November. But he's not going far. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has hired him to be its Chief Advancement and Revenue Officer. "It's a new position that was created by the symphony that will be overseeing the lead on all development initiatives and all marketing initiatives," he said.
DALLAS, TX
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley warns against partisanship in final State of the County address

Outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley warned against the dangers of partisanship at his final State of the County address Friday. Whitley has served as the county’s top elected official since 2007, and before that, for 10 years as county commissioner. He’s a budget-focused accountant and “bean counter” who came to greater prominence through his handling the county’s COVID-19 response and his public disagreements with fellow Republicans.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
New UT Arlington program aims to help public health students address wellness equity

The University of Texas at Arlington’s new certificate for diversity and equity in public health aims to address health equity issues through education. Erin Carlson, director of graduate public health programs for UT Arlington, said the COVID-19 pandemic put a renewed spotlight on racial disparities in care and access. Both Black and Latino patients were hospitalized and died from COVID-19 complications in Texas at higher rates than their white counterparts, according to a 2021 report from the Episcopal Health Foundation.
