FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
keranews.org
Afton Battle’s resignation raises questions about Fort Worth Opera’s future
A week after Battle resigned as head of the company, the news continues to reverberate. Explore more stories from Arts Access. When Afton Battle resigned last week as head of Fort Worth Opera, the news caused a stir among opera leaders, musicians and patrons in North Texas and beyond. This...
keranews.org
TACA executive director is leaving for a new role at the Dallas Symphony
Terry Loftis is leaving TACA at the end of November. But he's not going far. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has hired him to be its Chief Advancement and Revenue Officer. "It's a new position that was created by the symphony that will be overseeing the lead on all development initiatives and all marketing initiatives," he said.
keranews.org
Cook Children's hospital enacts 'disaster code' to deal with surge in Tarrant County RSV patients
Fort Worth-based Cook Children’s Health Care System enacted a "disaster code" Thursday amid an influx of patients with respiratory syncytial virus — or RSV — along with flu and other respiratory illnesses. That means the hospital will mobilize more doctors, nurses and other resources to deal with...
keranews.org
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley warns against partisanship in final State of the County address
Outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley warned against the dangers of partisanship at his final State of the County address Friday. Whitley has served as the county’s top elected official since 2007, and before that, for 10 years as county commissioner. He’s a budget-focused accountant and “bean counter” who came to greater prominence through his handling the county’s COVID-19 response and his public disagreements with fellow Republicans.
keranews.org
Fewer Dallas mail-in ballots are being rejected compared to the March primary
As early voting ends and with Election Day just around the corner, the Dallas County elections office said there are fewer mail-in ballots being rejected for the 2022 general election compared to this year's primaries. As of Thursday, about 1.4% – or 280 ballots – out of more than 28,000...
keranews.org
New UT Arlington program aims to help public health students address wellness equity
The University of Texas at Arlington’s new certificate for diversity and equity in public health aims to address health equity issues through education. Erin Carlson, director of graduate public health programs for UT Arlington, said the COVID-19 pandemic put a renewed spotlight on racial disparities in care and access. Both Black and Latino patients were hospitalized and died from COVID-19 complications in Texas at higher rates than their white counterparts, according to a 2021 report from the Episcopal Health Foundation.
