Modern Warfare 2 devs accidentally let fans edit an official to-do list, and it went exactly as you'd expect

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's developer accidentally made an official to-do list publicly editable, meaning fans could make edits to the list of tasks the team has in progress.

As spotted by @charlieINTEL on Twitter, Infinity Ward launched a new Trello board recently to keep fans up to date with what the developer is currently working on for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 . Trello is an online organization tool that allows its users to keep track of tasks by making lists and categorizing them.

The only problem is that Infinity Ward accidentally made the board publicly editable, meaning anyone - regardless of whether they worked on the game or not - could temporarily contribute and make changes to the lists on the developer's official list. As you can imagine, fans took full advantage of this and left several messages for Infinity Ward staff, which you can see for yourself below.

See more

It looks like many of the notes left by fans are complaints or suggestions for Modern Warfare 2. Many of these come down to problems with SBMM in Modern Warfare , as well as requests for Dead Silence to be a perk, and a double XP event to be announced soon.

Aside from all of the player shenanigans, the board also features actual projects the developer is working on. This includes playlist updates, and fixes for multiplayer, singleplayer, Special Ops, and more. Unfortunately, for those who wanted to check out the board for themselves, Infinity Ward has since shared the correct link to its Trello board and cleared up all of the fan edits.

In other Call of Duty news, it has today been revealed that Modern Warfare 2's launch is the biggest in Call of Duty history . This news comes not even 24 hours after it was announced that Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest Call of Duty launch ever on PlayStation . Clearly, despite its faults, people are still really enjoying the game.

Need something other than Call of Duty to play? Take a look at our best FPS games for inspiration.