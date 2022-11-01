ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advnture

This bizarre tent lets you camp in mid-air, or float on a pair of paddleboards

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hc11o_0iufch2H00

A New York-based startup has created a peculiar tent that can be pitched on short legs, mounted high in the air, or even lashed to of a pair of paddleboards so you can glide across lakes in the shade.

The Dookan , from Handybro, is described as a 'modular loft tent', and looks like a rooftop tent without the car underneath. It can be set up in various configurations thanks to a sturdy trampoline-like platform, which serves as a footprint and can be fitted with legs of various lengths. The platform appears to have some give, so it should be comfortable for sleeping on, even if you forego your usual sleeping pad .

Attaching the longer legs effectively gives you a two-storey tent, and there are 'skins' available (including waterproof and mesh options) that turn the area underneath into a useful living space. Alternatively, you can hang a couple of hammocks below the tent and relax in the shade (see our roundup of the best hammocks for some options). The top level is accessibly via a ladder included with the rest of the components.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCRu5_0iufch2H00

(Image credit: Handybro)

You can also get creative with tarps, creating larger sheltered areas for hanging out after a long day of hiking. You won't be taking the Dookan backpacking, though. Its weight and size mean it's strictly for car camping, with the frame alone tipping the scale at 50lb.

As tech and design site New Atlas explains, the most interesting configuration involves securing the Dookan's base to a pair of paddleboards using a system of locking pulleys, effectively turning it into a raft. You can even set up the tent on top to provide shelter on the water (handy for fishing, perhaps).

Naturally, a system this complex doesn't come cheap. The Dookan has a planned MSRP of $1,697 for the loft frame set and ladder (though Kickstarter backers can save $200 with an early bird discount). A full kit, including two hammocks, will come in at $2,478.

Comments / 0

Related
Advnture

See giant bison charge Yellowstone tourists wandering too close for comfort

The bison only charges a few paces, but its body language shows that it's agitated and may become more aggressive. A pair of tourists visiting Yellowstone National Park recently got the fright of a lifetime when they strayed too close to a pair of the park's bison, the larger of which decided to scare them back with a bluff charge.
Advnture

Advnture

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy