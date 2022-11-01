ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Gas Says Funding Available To Help Manage Heating Costs

 4 days ago

Columbus – Columbia Gas wants to remind Ohioans that funding is available this winter heating season through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help manage heating costs for those who qualify. HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans with financial assistance for their home energy bills. This once-annual benefit is applied directly to the customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill.

“This funding is vital to so many of our customers, especially those in vulnerable positions and facing a tighter budget this winter,” said President & COO Vince Parisi. “Here at Columbia we believe in keeping our customers – many of whom are seniors, live with children or have disabilities – safe, warm and connected, and this program will help us continue to do that.”

Applicants must have a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for the program. Last year, more than 43,000 Columbia Gas customers received funding to help manage their energy costs. Customers can apply for HEAP at EnergyHelp.ohio.gov, but it must be completed at your local energy assistance provider. Customers who received HEAP funding in previous years must reapply to be eligible for 2022-2023.

To find a list of local energy assistance providers or to see if you qualify for the program, click here or call 2-1-1 or Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.

Other Assistance Programs Available

Company said it understands that customers may have trouble paying their bills, and Columbia wants customers to know that payment assistance is available to those who need it. Additional programs are available:

• Payment Plans: Plans to help make your home energy costs more manageable.

• Special Reconnect Order: A program to have your service restored or maintained with a payment of $175 plus a reconnection fee.

• Winter Crisis Program: Energy assistance is available through your local community action agency.

• HeatShare: Energy assistance is available through your local community action agency.

• WarmChoice: Free home weatherization program for income-eligible Columbia Gas customers.

Stay Safe

It’s important to be safe throughout the winter heating season and year-round. Check your carbon monoxide detectors regularly and replace batteries when needed. Don’t use stoves, ovens or grills for heat and keep any flammables away from heaters. Use a broom to clear snow and ice around vents and your meter.

Remember, if you believe you smell natural gas, you should stop what you are doing, leave the area immediately and call us at 1-800-344-4077.

Comments / 0

