Pasco County, FL

pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market

TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022

Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE

