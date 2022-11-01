Read full article on original website
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market
TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
Pasco County Next Free Food Distribution November 17
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc., and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be
Former felon arrested as part of DeSantis’ voter fraud round up
A woman arrested as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud round up is still getting information in the mail, suggesting she can vote. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone finds out why.
Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system
“The way that we drafted the law was to say that if you were going to be arrested for this, the state had to prove that you did it willingly," said Jeff Brandes. For Nathan Hart, Aug. 18 felt like a nightmare. “When it initially happened, I just felt numb,”...
Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman. 18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Morrison
Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.
Bay News 9
'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County
DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day
Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
'We can’t get that land back': Residents and environmentalists oppose Largo’s Referendum 2
Voters could open the door for a developer who seeks to build a water park next to Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
hernandonewstoday.com
Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022
Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
Largo voters to decide if former landfill should become massive sports complex
The site of an old city landfill could be converted into an “active recreation center,” which will include pickleball courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, a public lagoon, and more.
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida
Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
First Lady DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Florida Mamas Mobilized To Re-Elect Governor DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been mobilized to help re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Pasco County. In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent
By blocking a public vote on police transparency, Tampa officials have shunned democracy
Councilmen Maniscalco, Viera, Citro and Miranda were against letting people vote on increased police oversight.
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
