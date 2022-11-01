Read full article on original website
plantcityobserver.com
2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program Application Period Opens
Plant City civic associations and special taxing districts can apply for the influx of cash until Nov. 14. Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is providing neighborhoods with an opportunity to invest in their communities and create a legacy for years to come via an influx of cash. Applications are open for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Bay News 9
'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County
DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County Fair opens Thursday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fair opens Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover. The fair runs until next Sunday, Nov. 13. The fair is an 11-day celebration of community, youth competitions, rides and entertainment. Opening Day at the fair is also Dollar...
Pasco County Next Free Food Distribution November 17
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc., and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be
Pinellas County Schools seeks to transform Tomlinson building into housing for teachers, staff
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County School District is issuing a request to develop the historic Tomlinson building into teacher and staff housing, according to a news release. On Wednesday, the district issued a request inviting proposals "with the intent of pursuing an equitable public-private collaboration to develop...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market
TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
On-site D-SNAP location opens at Tropicana Field
A new location is open for families impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as D-SNAP.
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
Bay News 9
Trauma counseling being offered to Pasco children who witnessed shooting
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco has announced that children who witnessed a horrific shooting early Tuesday are being provided counseling to help process what happened. For some, this revelation brought to the forefront concerns about the delicate process of helping a child recover from a...
hernandosun.com
County Administrator updates: tiny homes, South Brooksville CRA, and half cent sales tax
At every Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting County Administrator Jeff Rogers provides updates to the Board on long term projects in a segment called “Ongoing Board Directives.” On Oct. 25, 2022, Rogers discussed a tiny homes ordinance, the South Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency, and the sales tax referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.
D-Snap On-Site location open through Saturday in Pinellas County
Anyone who lives in Pinellas County and was impacted by the hurricane can stop by Tropicana Field to apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or D-SNAP.
Death Investigation Underway Near First Presbyterian Church In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a Death Investigation near the First Presbyterian Church on Bell Avenue in Brooksville. At this time, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the
Humane Society of Tampa Bay hosting free shot clinic for dogs Saturday
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be hosting its 14th annual free shot clinic for dogs on Saturday.
By blocking a public vote on police transparency, Tampa officials have shunned democracy
Councilmen Maniscalco, Viera, Citro and Miranda were against letting people vote on increased police oversight.
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
fox13news.com
More records given to family of Riverview High student with special needs after choking death
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - New information is coming to light about what happened to a Riverview High School senior who died after her parents said she choked on a meatball at school. Records the district released to the family Tuesday reveal what happened in those frantic moments and how staff members responded.
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
