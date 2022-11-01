ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

plantcityobserver.com

2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program Application Period Opens

Plant City civic associations and special taxing districts can apply for the influx of cash until Nov. 14. Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is providing neighborhoods with an opportunity to invest in their communities and create a legacy for years to come via an influx of cash. Applications are open for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough County Fair opens Thursday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fair opens Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover. The fair runs until next Sunday, Nov. 13. The fair is an 11-day celebration of community, youth competitions, rides and entertainment. Opening Day at the fair is also Dollar...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market

TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

County Administrator updates: tiny homes, South Brooksville CRA, and half cent sales tax

At every Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting County Administrator Jeff Rogers provides updates to the Board on long term projects in a segment called “Ongoing Board Directives.” On Oct. 25, 2022, Rogers discussed a tiny homes ordinance, the South Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency, and the sales tax referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.

