TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO