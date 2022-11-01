ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sotheby’s Will Sell Rare Version of the U.S. Constitution, the Second to Hit the Market in 12 Months

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPUae_0iufbmU700

Last November, Sotheby’s captured the world’s attention when they offered up one of the only remaining copies of the first printing of the U.S. Constitution, which realized a record-breaking $43.2 million result. This month, they’re hoping that lightning will strike twice by selling another rare first printing of the Constitution during a dedicated live sale on November 13.

In 2021, the sale of the Constitution became a media spectacle when crypto enthusiasts began ConstitutionDAO in the hope of crowdfunding a winning bid for the rare document. They said they wanted to gift the document, in some undefined way, to the public.

A bidding war the day of the sale ensued, and though the DAO has raised a whopping $40 million (well above the document’s estimate of $15 million ), the winning bid came from Ken Griffin. Griffin is the founder of the hedge fund Citadel and a major Republican donor. The document is currently on view at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, in the exhibition “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.”

The copy of the Constitution that is going on sale this month last traded hands 125 years ago, when it was bought as a gift for Adrian Van Sinderen, who would go on to become a major rare book collector. The document is estimated at $20 million–$30 million, the highest estimate ever given to a historical document.

It is one of the 13 remaining copies from the first printing of the Constitution, of which there were originally 500 documents. The other remaining copies reside in public institutions.

“We hope the remarkable opportunity to acquire one of two privately owned copies of the Constitution will inspire a similar response that galvanized the public last year,” said Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts, in a statement.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

$35 M. Rubens to Sotheby’s, New Artemisia Gentileschi Identified, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OLD MASTERS DEPARTMENT. It is a very big news day for very old paintings. An early Peter Paul Rubens, from around 1609, will hit the block at Sotheby’s in January with a high estimate of $35 million, Barron’s reports. The deliciously titled work, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist, was believed lost until it showed up at auction at the same house in 1998. It sold then for $5.5 million. Meanwhile, an anonymous 17th-century painting damaged in the 2020 Beirut explosion has been identified as an Artemisia Gentileschi, the New York Times reports. It is currently undergoing...
ARTnews

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Gagosian, the world’s biggest art gallery, has refuted rumors that it is in talks with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Talk of a potential deal between the two has wide been widely circulating among market experts, with the Art Newspaper’s Italian edition and Artnet News running articles that mentioned the murmurings. The rumors suggested that LVMH was reportedly in talks to invest in Gagosian, the mega-gallery founded by Larry Gagosian in Los Angeles in 1980 that now encompasses some 16 spaces worldwide. Multiple sources also told ARTnews and WWD that they were aware of talk of a potential...
ARTnews

Japan’s Art Market Could Soon Rapidly Expand—But Only If a New Art Fair Planned for Next Year Is a Success

This past June, Art Assembly, a company known for running major art fairs across Asia-Pacific, announced ambitious plans to launch a whole new international fair in Japan. Known as Tokyo Gendai, it is set to kick off in July 2023 with 80 to 100 international art galleries. Tokyo Gendai is hardly the only new art fair to launch in the region since the start of the pandemic. With the hope of reaching some of the world’s most rapidly expanding economies, Frieze Seoul held its inaugural edition in September. ART SG, another fair by Art Assembly, has planned its long-awaited first edition...
ARTnews

Marc Spiegler Steps Down as Global Director of Art Basel, Noah Horowitz Joins as CEO

Just a week after the launch of Art Basel’s first Paris edition, the leading art fair company, which also hosts events in Switzerland, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong, has announced a major change in its leadership. Marc Spiegler, who has been with Art Basel for over 15 years, will depart his role as global director, and he will be succeeded in the newly created role of CEO by an Art Basel veteran, Noah Horowitz. The news was first reported by Artnet News. Spiegler will stay on through the end of the year, including for the run of the 20th edition of Art...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
ARTnews

A Mondrian Work Was Found to Have Been Hung Upside-Down for Over 75 Years

At a press conference on the eve of Mondrian. Evolution, a Piet Mondrian exhibition at Germany’s Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen K20 museum, curator Susanne Meyer-Büser announced that the exhibition’s highlight, New York City 1 (1941), has been displayed upside down since it was first seen in public, German publication Monopol reported Thursday.  The first clue that the painting, an adhesive tape version of the similarly named New York (which hangs right-side up in Paris at the Centre Pompidou), was hung incorrectly came from a photograph of the artist’s studio in taken in 1944, shortly after he passed away, the curator said at the press conference. In...
ARTnews

1,700-Year-Old Roman Villa Complex Identified By Archaeologists Using Google Earth Images in England

Using Google Earth images, archaeologists identified a Roman villa complex—complete with a bathhouse and central heating system—in Kent, England last month. Crop markings captured by Google outlined the linear features of the site. The wall foundations of the main villa, in addition to a pillar from the partially intact hypocaust, or Roman central heating system, was excavated by the Kent Archaeological Society with volunteers from the local community. The hypocaust system would have been used to circulate heat through the walls and floors of an adjacent bath house. “There are many villas spread across Kent, but the fact there’s a hypocaust system...
ARTnews

First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco

A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
ARTnews

Climate Activist Attempts to Glue Head to ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’

An activist wearing a Just Stop Oil shirt apparently attempted to glue his shaven head to the famous painting Girl With a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer, while another activist poured soup over him and then glued his own hand to the wall next to the painting, according to a video posted to Twitter Thursday. The painting, which hangs in the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, Netherlands, is the latest to be targeted by climate activists. Earlier this month, activists threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the UK’s National Gallery, and, a few days later, activists threw mashed...
ARTnews

$25 M. Rubens to Lead Sale of Works from Met Trustee’s Collection at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s will sell 10 paintings from the collection of a longtime Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee in January at Sotheby’s. The group of works, set to hit the auction block in New York during an Old Masters sale on January 26, will be led by a Peter Paul Rubens painting that is expected to fetch an estimated $25 million–$35 million. The Rubens painting, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1609), last sold at auction after being rediscovered in 1998 for $5.5 million. If it meets its estimate, this will be one of the most expensive works...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Fast Fashion Retailer Shein Releases Collaboration with Frida Kahlo Corporation

Fast fashion juggernaut Shein launched a new collection inspired by the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo Thursday. However, the Chinese online retailer’s collaboration is with the Frida Kahlo Corporation, a Panamanian licensing and commercialization company that has been fighting with members of the artist’s family for almost ten years over trademark and property rights.  The news of the Shein x Frida Kahlo collaboration was first reported by the Spanish daily newspaper El País.  The new collaboration appears to be the latest episode in the ongoing dispute between FKC and some of Kahlo’s relatives. In 1954, Frida Kahlo died without a will. Kahlo’s property rights...
FLORIDA STATE
ARTnews

National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C. Mounted A Massive Feminist Installation On Its Facade

A large-scale installation deriving from a project that centers around feminist ideas by Austrian artist Katharina Cibulka has been installed on the facade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Cibulka’s work, a white-mesh hanging spanning 7,000 square-feet is currently draped on the museum’s exterior walls. It is part of an ongoing project titled “SOLANGE” by Cibulka, in which she has transformed public construction sites into textual displays that draw on feminism. Embroidered with a cross-stitched pink text, the work reads: “As long as generations change but our struggles stay the same, I will be a...
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

An Overlooked Oil Sketch in the Netherlands Has Been Attributed to Rembrandt

An oil sketch that has languished in obscurity at a Dutch museum for more than a century is now believed to be a true Rembrandt. The Bredius museum in the Hague, which has owned the work for over 100 years, previously believed the sketch to be the work of one of Rembrandt’s followers. On Thursday, it revealed that experts have attributed it to the Dutch master himself, according the Guardian. The Raising of the Cross was executed in the 1640s and was brought to the museum by Abraham Bredius, the museum’s original curator. Bredius was confident that the picture was a true Rembrandt,...
ARTnews

Rare Book Gifted to Pope Francis by Emmanuel Macron May Be Nazi-Looted, Poland Says

A rare 1796 copy of Immanuel Kant’s Perpetual Peace: A Philosophical Sketch was gifted by French President Emmanuel Macron to Pope Francis in front of a private audience on Monday. Then, amid the fanfare, Poland’s foreign ministry said it was investigating whether the volume was looted while the country was occupied by the Nazis during World War II. After photographs of the book were posted online, viewers pointed out a stamp from a Polish reading society founded by university students in Lviv (Lwow in Polish), now part of present-day Ukraine. The stamp’s presence prompted further investigations by the Polish foreign ministry. “The...
ARTnews

The Greek Deal with Businessman Leonard Stern and The Met for Large Cycladic Art Collection Looks Like a Mess

A new agreement with Greece and billionaire businessman Leonard N. Stern should have been an easy win for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, already under increased scrutiny for the several cases of looted antiquities identified by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office this year alone. But the agreement is already under major criticism from numerous experts and Greek politicians. This week, the museum announced the signing of the agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, between the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport, the private Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens (MCA) and the Met that would bring 161 Cycladic artifacts...
ARTnews

New York’s IFPDA Fair Stakes a Claim for Why Prints Are More Than Just an Entry Point for Budding Collectors

Art fairs tend to cultivate the sense that everything is on view is hugely expensive and not affordable to almost anyone who passes through their doors. But not so at the International Fine Print Dealers Association’s annual print fair, whose first in-person edition since 2020 opened today in New York and runs until Sunday.   “We think of the art market as being very exclusive,” Jenny Gibbs, the fair’s executive director, told ARTnews. “Of course, that’s part of it, but we’re also working to be really inclusive.” At the Javits Center, the fair is bringing together a mix of 76 exhibitors, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Climate Activists Throw Mashed Potatoes at $110 M. Monet Painting in Germany

On Sunday, a Claude Monet painting was briefly covered in starch when climate protestors threw mashed potatoes at it. This was the latest in a series of art-related actions meant to draw attention to climate change and environmental destruction. The painting, an 1890 work known as Meules, was bought at auction by ARTnews Top 200 Collector Hasso Plattner in 2019 for $110.7 million. It is on loan from his collection to the Museum Barberini, the Potsdam institution where works from Plattner’s collection have frequently been on view since the space’s opening in 2017. Letzte Generation, the German activist group that led the...
ARTnews

Sonia Boyce’s Venice Show Will Travel to U.K., Tampa Museum Gets Major Gift, and More: Morning Links for October 27, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Two United Nations groups—the U.N. Satellite Center and UNESCO—said that they are undertaking efforts to track damage to cultural locations in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the Associated Press reports. The initiative involves compiling a list of sites that have been damaged, like historical buildings, and sourcing satellite imagery to ascertain the extent of the destruction. Krista Pikkat , of UNESCO, told the wire service, “It’s important for us to document the damage, but also to make sure we have the information available before the recovery.” The country’s seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites have so far reportedly not been...
ARTnews

UBS Report Finds Buying Demand Strong For Collectors Post-Pandemic

A new report by UBS and Art Basel, surveying some 2,700 art collectors and high-net-worth individuals (each with at least $1 million in investable assets), found that demand to add works to their collections and to view art across international forums is strong despite post-pandemic concerns. The report, titled “A Survey of Global Collecting in 2022,” claims that collectors are facilitating an increase in art being traded across continental borders following a pandemic slump, with imports and exports of art increasing by 41 percent and 38 percent between 2020 and 2021, respectively. Spending on art among collectors has also increased across global...
ARTnews

Artists Protest Mahsa Amini’s Death at the Guggenheim Museum

In response to the recent death of Mahsa Amini, a group of anonymous artists staged a protest at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on Saturday in the hope of moving institutions like to make statements about her. Last month, Amini died in a Tehran hospital after being detained, allegedly for not complying with Iran’s national hijab standards. Her family has said that, while in custody, she was beaten by the police. Her death caused uproar in Tehran and neighboring cities, sparking a mass protest movement that moved through European and U.S cities like Berlin, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. From the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Late Roman-Era Rooms, Clay Offering Vessels Uncovered in Ancient Christian City of Antioch

Late Roman-era chambers and clay offering vessels were unearthed by archaeologists during excavations in southern Turkey’s ancient city of Antioch (now Antakya, the capitol of the Hatay Province). This is the first time archaeological work has ever been conducted within the city’s residential areas. The 12-person team, spearheaded by the local Hatay Archaeology Museum, began excavating around a notable Christian pilgrimage site, the Church of St. Pierre, on October 10. “During the excavations, we found rooms and many offering vessels belonging to the settlement from the late Roman era,” said the head of the Hatay Archeology Museum Ayse Ersoy. “We think that...
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy