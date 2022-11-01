Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico
A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
Crash east of Bloomfield leaves one person dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 64 east of Bloomfield. Officials say officers were dispatched to the crash around 4 p.m. on October 29. The initial investigation shows a Nissan Altima, driven by 24-year-old Leanna Florez, crossed into the other lane for unknown reasons and crashed […]
Navajo Nation to use fed funding for detox centers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation will use some of its American Rescue Plan Funding to build more detox centers. The Tribal government has set aside around $19 million to build four new treatment facilities, including one in Shiprock, which only has one now. The others would be in Chinle, Kayenta, and Tuba City. Right […]
New Mexico parents accused of confining children in closet and not feeding them adequately
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- Two parents were arrested and charged after allegedly abusing their children and tampering with evidence. According to a news release from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 16, deputies assisted the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department in a welfare check on children in a home. The Sheriff’s Office said, "There was information alleging excessive/inappropriate discipline, close confinement, and inadequate food."
Shiprock woman charged with murdering her 7-year-old child
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Shiprock woman for the murder of her 7-year-old daughter. The United States Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Maylene John stabbed the girl in the chest early Monday morning. A family member rushed in after hearing the child scream and tried to stop the bleeding but she did not […]
Aztec, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Aztec, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valencia High School football team will have a game with Aztec High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED CATCH 22 Day 22– Olivia Begay
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 22 Captured ***. Day 22 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program is now in custody. In October 2022, acting on anonymous information, deputies with the United States Marshals Service learned that CATCH 22 Fugitive Olivia Begay might be staying in the Farmington, NM area. Remember, Olivia Begay, day 22 of CATCH 22, was wanted on charges of child abuse and several counts of Aggravated DUI from a November 2018, incident.
