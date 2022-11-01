Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
dayton.com
Over 25 things to do, specials happening on First Friday in downtown Dayton
As we countdown to the Dayton Holiday Festival, there’s still plenty to do and see in downtown Dayton. From art, dance, music and film to drink specials and shopping deals, there’s a little something for the whole family. November’s First Friday kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs...
dayton.com
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton ice rink set to open this month
The MetroParks Ice Rink will soon welcome back guests for another fun season of ice skating at Riverscape MetroPark, located at 237 E. Monument Ave. The region’s largest outdoor ice rink with views of the Great Miami River will open Friday, Nov. 25. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone...
dayton.com
Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store
An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!
The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
dayton.com
The Classic Rock Experience in Middletown to benefit Ohio safety council
The Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio will celebrate its 75th year anniversary with a fundraising concert featuring The Classic Rock Experience at the Sorg Opera House on Saturday evening. “We’re trying to empower the people. So many times, we think of police and fire to keep us safe, but really,...
Dick’s Sporting Goods to hold grand opening warehouse sale starting today
DAYTON — Starting today, Dick’s Sporting Goods in Dayton will be holding a warehouse sale for its grand opening. At 9:00 a.m., doors will open at their location on Miamisburg Centerville Road. The event will continue through the weekend and end on Sunday, November 6. For more information,...
Radisson Hotel closure only temporary, officials say
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest hotel is now closed, but its owners are saying its only temporary. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, has been a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Cent redevelopment block. In late October, it was announced that the hotel would be closing.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel
Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
dayton.com
UD student appears on History Channel’s ‘Forged In Fire’
A University of Dayton engineering student appeared last week on the History Channel’s bladesmithing show “Forged In Fire.”. Lucas Terry, 18, appeared on the show’s Oct. 26 episode, titled “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” due to a partnership with a new video game. ExploreMiami Valley Gaming...
greaterspringfield.com
We’re Celebrating Manufacturing Businesses Made in Springfield
Springfield is tough, tenacious, and resilient and nothing epitomizes that like Clark County’s manufacturing companies. These companies have fought to produce the highest quality products, sometimes in competition with much larger organizations. There is a fighting spirit in Springfield with business owners and their employees willing to fight to win, fight to grow, and fight to thrive. And they’re doing it. Springfield’s manufacturing sector has grown year over year and today we celebrate its success. After all, it’s Manufacturing Month!
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bellefontaine prepping for ‘Best Hometown’ Celebration Friday
Downtown Bellefontaine hosts celebratory festivities Friday, Nov. 4, to commemorate Bellefontaine being named one of Ohio’s best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. At 5:30 p.m. on the Logan County Courthouse lawn, the event will feature special guest speakers and a presentation from Jim Vickers, Ohio Magazine editor, formally recognizing Bellefontaine’s honor.
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
dayton.com
New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade
A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners. Construction on the 5,520 square-foot...
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
