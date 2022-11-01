Springfield is tough, tenacious, and resilient and nothing epitomizes that like Clark County’s manufacturing companies. These companies have fought to produce the highest quality products, sometimes in competition with much larger organizations. There is a fighting spirit in Springfield with business owners and their employees willing to fight to win, fight to grow, and fight to thrive. And they’re doing it. Springfield’s manufacturing sector has grown year over year and today we celebrate its success. After all, it’s Manufacturing Month!

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO