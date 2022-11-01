Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
kisswtlz.com
Gratiot County Death Under Investigation
The death of a 48-year-old man in Ithaca is being called suspicious. Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the a home in the 300 block of North Main Street at about 6:30 a.m. Monday to find the man deceased. Michigan State Police crime lab is investigating and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
wbrn.com
Investigators believe Green Twp. trailer home fire is suspicious
Officials are asking for help from the public to determine who may be responsible for a mobile home fire in Mecosta County. Fire crews were called to the single-wide trailer fully engulfed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Green Township. Crews put out the fire and evidence was located at the...
Woman pleads in deadly drunk driving crash in Ionia
An Ionia woman accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded Thursday to put a stop to her trial.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department needs help locating a missing Flint teen last heard from on October 25, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Sani Washington, left her home in the 3000 Block of Buick Street around 5:00 p.m. Police believe that she could possibly be in the 1100 block...
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
wsgw.com
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michigan man arrested after switching off home’s power in kidnapping attempt
A man is being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion.
3 show up to Lansing hospital with gunshot wounds
Lansing Police tell 6 News officers were sent to the hospital around 7:05 p.m. for three walk-in shooting victims.
wevv.com
Woman charged after 7-year-old shoots self with gun
BRIDGEPORT TWP, Michigan (WNEM) -- A 28-year-old woman has been charged with child abuse after a 7-year-old shot himself in the head with her gun, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township. At last...
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison
A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Grandville man seriously injured following motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Thursday in Aetna Township. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says once deputies were on scene it was determined, a 35-year old man from Grandville was traveling northbound on Northland Dr. on a motorcycle when he was passing a line of vehicles on the left in a no passing zone.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office Solves Cold Case from 1996
A Lincoln Township man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct – first degree after the Midland County Sheriff’s Office solved a cold case from 1996. Douglas Weber, 58, from Lincoln Township was arrested Tuesday for a crime that involved him allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman. The woman had experienced car trouble and, according to the sheriff’s office, was offered a ride home by Weber. During the ride home, Weber allegedly pulled off onto a two-track and sexually assaulted her.
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to animal abuse
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrests from two horrendous animal abuse cases in Genesee County. "when you see animal abuse neglect, even though the penalties are not nearly as high as it need to be, that there...
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
