Crescent Springs voters will select a mayor to serve for the next four years. Three men have served in the role in the current term. Mayor Lou Hartfiel, who was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, died in office in April 2021 at the age of 83. Justin Hartfiel, who was elected to council in 2020, was appointed to serve as mayor. He stepped down earlier this year to focus on educational pursuits.

CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO