WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
linknky.com
Six candidates running for three seats on the Boone County Board of Education
There are currently three seats up for elections on the Boone County Board of Education with six candidates running. Three incumbents are facing three challengers. In Kentucky, school board members are elected to serve four-year terms with elections occurring every two years. On most boards, the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members.
linknky.com
Where and how to vote in Covington
If you’re planning on voting in Covington this upcoming Tuesday, the city has released a list of voting guidelines for its residents. The number of voting locations in Covington has been reduced from previous years, and many of the prior voting locations have changed. Every voter has an assigned polling location on Election Day, Nov. 8. However, there is flexibility to vote at other locations.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Hazardous Waste Collection Event
The Northern Kentucky Hazardous Waste Collection Event is taking place this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties can dispose of their household hazards for free at this event. Items accepted:. Antifreeze. Batteries (all types) Corrosives/Flammables (fuel, kerosene, etc.) Electronics. Ink...
linknky.com
Photos: early voting in Northern Kentucky
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot early. In Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties voters can place their early votes until Nov. 5. Plenty of citizens have been doing their civic duty early over the past few days, check out what we’ve seen so far at Northern Kentucky polling stations:
linknky.com
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
linknky.com
Meet the candidates for Campbell County School Board District 1 race
Longtime incumbent and Campbell County School Board Chair Janis Winbigler will face challenger Kailyn Campbell in the Nov. 8 General Election. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members.
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 11/2/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jessica Hickman, 37, of Olive Hill, arrested by Boyd County Jail, on...
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
linknky.com
Villa Hills city council candidates answer questions
There are seven candidates running for six seats on the Villa Hills City Council. All six incumbents: Seth Thompson, Jim Cahill, Cathy Stover, Suzanne Wadsworth, Rod Baehner, and Scott Ringo, are running for reelection, and are joined on the ballot by challenger Kyle Walsh. LINK nky submitted questions to the...
kentuckytoday.com
Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
Kentucky National Guard soldiers deployed without health insurance for weeks
National Guard soldiers were deployed without health benefits to support them and their families. Guard calls it a 'systemic issue' that's gone on for years.
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
linknky.com
Crescent Springs mayoral candidates answer questions
Crescent Springs voters will select a mayor to serve for the next four years. Three men have served in the role in the current term. Mayor Lou Hartfiel, who was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, died in office in April 2021 at the age of 83. Justin Hartfiel, who was elected to council in 2020, was appointed to serve as mayor. He stepped down earlier this year to focus on educational pursuits.
WUKY
Beshear: State's pediatric ICU beds full, others nearing capacity as RSV, flu ramp up
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he’s seeing some troubling numbers from the state’s pediatric facilities. I hope that's eased in the days since I saw that report, but I doubt it" Beshear added. "We need to make sure we are watching our kids very closely with what's going around."
WTVQ
Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
