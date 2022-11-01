Just two candidates are competing for Union mayor in the 2022 General Election: incumbent candidate Larry Solomon and current city commissioner Eric Dulaney. This would be Solomon’s third, and possibly final, term as mayor. He was first elected in 2014 and hopes to see millions of dollars in development completed. In the last year, he and the city commission have approved plans and/or broken ground on multi-million dollar mixed-use developments, like the Grammas Center, Union Promenade, which will include a Cincinnati Children’s Hospital location, and the Union Town Center.

UNION, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO