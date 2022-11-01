ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

linknky.com

City commissioner challenges Solomon in race for Union mayor

Just two candidates are competing for Union mayor in the 2022 General Election: incumbent candidate Larry Solomon and current city commissioner Eric Dulaney. This would be Solomon’s third, and possibly final, term as mayor. He was first elected in 2014 and hopes to see millions of dollars in development completed. In the last year, he and the city commission have approved plans and/or broken ground on multi-million dollar mixed-use developments, like the Grammas Center, Union Promenade, which will include a Cincinnati Children’s Hospital location, and the Union Town Center.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Crescent Springs mayoral candidates answer questions

Crescent Springs voters will select a mayor to serve for the next four years. Three men have served in the role in the current term. Mayor Lou Hartfiel, who was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, died in office in April 2021 at the age of 83. Justin Hartfiel, who was elected to council in 2020, was appointed to serve as mayor. He stepped down earlier this year to focus on educational pursuits.
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
linknky.com

Photos: early voting in Northern Kentucky

Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot early. In Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties voters can place their early votes until Nov. 5. Plenty of citizens have been doing their civic duty early over the past few days, check out what we’ve seen so far at Northern Kentucky polling stations:
KENTON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands of voters hit the polls early in Campbell County

NEWPORT, Ky. — Debby Manning decided to take advantage of Kentucky’s early voting period this week by showing up to cast her ballot on Thursday in Campbell County. Early voting kicked off Thursday morning across Kentucky. All registered voters in Campbell County could come to the administration building...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Villa Hills city council candidates answer questions

There are seven candidates running for six seats on the Villa Hills City Council. All six incumbents: Seth Thompson, Jim Cahill, Cathy Stover, Suzanne Wadsworth, Rod Baehner, and Scott Ringo, are running for reelection, and are joined on the ballot by challenger Kyle Walsh. LINK nky submitted questions to the...
VILLA HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Where and how to vote in Covington

If you’re planning on voting in Covington this upcoming Tuesday, the city has released a list of voting guidelines for its residents. The number of voting locations in Covington has been reduced from previous years, and many of the prior voting locations have changed. Every voter has an assigned polling location on Election Day, Nov. 8. However, there is flexibility to vote at other locations.
COVINGTON, KY
moversmakers.org

Redwood gets nearly $1M grant

Easterseals Redwood received a nearly $1 million grant for improving the organization’s long-time Fort Mitchell campus. Easterseals Redwood and the city of Fort Mitchell worked together on a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the organizations to rehab the adult services program rooms and cafeteria at Easterseals Redwood’s Fort Mitchell campus. The $910,000 grant was made possible by American Rescue Act funding.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

Six candidates running for three seats on the Boone County Board of Education

There are currently three seats up for elections on the Boone County Board of Education with six candidates running. Three incumbents are facing three challengers. In Kentucky, school board members are elected to serve four-year terms with elections occurring every two years. On most boards, the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
dayton.com

New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport

Avelo cites “commitment to make this city work,” but expansion will depend on demand, airline’s CFO says. A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties

Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Round-Up: Week 12

CINCINNATI — Several top teams are on a collision course as the favorites won big in the second round of the playoffs. Jordan Marshall rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns to help Moeller power past rival St. Xavier in front of a sellout crowd in Norwood. Marshall proved to be tough to contain all night for the Bombers matching his highest number of carries and churning out a season-high in yards. Luke Dunn continued his steady play going 10-18 for 90 yards.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Comal unveils mural as it opens more indoor space

Comal restaurant in downtown Fort Thomas opened last spring and began operations with a carryout menu. The restaurant’s tacos and tostadas became an instant hit, and business has been steady. They closed for a short time to make some improvements including a new floor, but celebrated a reopening of their space last week.
FORT THOMAS, KY

