linknky.com
City commissioner challenges Solomon in race for Union mayor
Just two candidates are competing for Union mayor in the 2022 General Election: incumbent candidate Larry Solomon and current city commissioner Eric Dulaney. This would be Solomon’s third, and possibly final, term as mayor. He was first elected in 2014 and hopes to see millions of dollars in development completed. In the last year, he and the city commission have approved plans and/or broken ground on multi-million dollar mixed-use developments, like the Grammas Center, Union Promenade, which will include a Cincinnati Children’s Hospital location, and the Union Town Center.
linknky.com
Crescent Springs mayoral candidates answer questions
Crescent Springs voters will select a mayor to serve for the next four years. Three men have served in the role in the current term. Mayor Lou Hartfiel, who was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, died in office in April 2021 at the age of 83. Justin Hartfiel, who was elected to council in 2020, was appointed to serve as mayor. He stepped down earlier this year to focus on educational pursuits.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County commissioners are skeptical about paying for a 'convention district'
A couple of Hamilton County commissioners are unsure about the funding plan to redevelop the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati. 3CDC CEO Steve Leeper presented the initial plans to City Council last week, and to county commissioners this week. It would cost around $200 million and require refinancing debt shared by the city and county.
linknky.com
Photos: early voting in Northern Kentucky
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot early. In Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties voters can place their early votes until Nov. 5. Plenty of citizens have been doing their civic duty early over the past few days, check out what we’ve seen so far at Northern Kentucky polling stations:
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands of voters hit the polls early in Campbell County
NEWPORT, Ky. — Debby Manning decided to take advantage of Kentucky’s early voting period this week by showing up to cast her ballot on Thursday in Campbell County. Early voting kicked off Thursday morning across Kentucky. All registered voters in Campbell County could come to the administration building...
linknky.com
Villa Hills city council candidates answer questions
There are seven candidates running for six seats on the Villa Hills City Council. All six incumbents: Seth Thompson, Jim Cahill, Cathy Stover, Suzanne Wadsworth, Rod Baehner, and Scott Ringo, are running for reelection, and are joined on the ballot by challenger Kyle Walsh. LINK nky submitted questions to the...
linknky.com
Where and how to vote in Covington
If you’re planning on voting in Covington this upcoming Tuesday, the city has released a list of voting guidelines for its residents. The number of voting locations in Covington has been reduced from previous years, and many of the prior voting locations have changed. Every voter has an assigned polling location on Election Day, Nov. 8. However, there is flexibility to vote at other locations.
moversmakers.org
Redwood gets nearly $1M grant
Easterseals Redwood received a nearly $1 million grant for improving the organization’s long-time Fort Mitchell campus. Easterseals Redwood and the city of Fort Mitchell worked together on a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the organizations to rehab the adult services program rooms and cafeteria at Easterseals Redwood’s Fort Mitchell campus. The $910,000 grant was made possible by American Rescue Act funding.
linknky.com
Six candidates running for three seats on the Boone County Board of Education
There are currently three seats up for elections on the Boone County Board of Education with six candidates running. Three incumbents are facing three challengers. In Kentucky, school board members are elected to serve four-year terms with elections occurring every two years. On most boards, the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members.
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
Brooke Schnelle runs Point Perk Coffee Shop — and also coaches and trains volleyball hopefuls
Everyone seems to want a piece of her. Brooke Schnelle is the first-year girls volleyball coach at Walnut Hills High School. She’s also General Manager of the Point-Perk – the coffee shop owned and operated by The Point/Arc, the non-profit organization based in Covington celebrating its 50th year.
Election ’22: ‘No’ on Amendment 1, McNeese for Kenton Family Court Judge, restored voting rights
‘No’ on Amendment #1 — Protect life and liberty. When I was first elected to the General Assembly Frankfort wags would remind legislators that “the life and liberty of Kentuckians are never in greater danger that when the General Assembly is in session.”. That was at a...
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
dayton.com
New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport
Avelo cites “commitment to make this city work,” but expansion will depend on demand, airline’s CFO says. A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.
linknky.com
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Round-Up: Week 12
CINCINNATI — Several top teams are on a collision course as the favorites won big in the second round of the playoffs. Jordan Marshall rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns to help Moeller power past rival St. Xavier in front of a sellout crowd in Norwood. Marshall proved to be tough to contain all night for the Bombers matching his highest number of carries and churning out a season-high in yards. Luke Dunn continued his steady play going 10-18 for 90 yards.
Massive Airplane Hangar, 250 Jobs Coming to CVG Airport in Northern Kentucky
The $40 million investment will employ hundreds in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, officials say.
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
linknky.com
Comal unveils mural as it opens more indoor space
Comal restaurant in downtown Fort Thomas opened last spring and began operations with a carryout menu. The restaurant’s tacos and tostadas became an instant hit, and business has been steady. They closed for a short time to make some improvements including a new floor, but celebrated a reopening of their space last week.
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
