Meta Now Testing the Ability to Mint and Sell NFTs on Instagram
After a disastrous earnings report, Meta’s plans involve doing more of the same. In this case, by leaning further into NFTs and letting creators mint their own on Instagram. Instagram users can make their own “digital collectibles,” which is just Meta jargon for NFTs, to sell both on and off the social media platform, according to a blog post from the parent company. See, back in May, Instagram announced its “Digital Collectibles” system to show off NFTs on profiles. So make no mistake, this is just minting NFTs but using different words.
Elon Musk – live: Twitter staff find laptops wiped overnight as layoffs begin
Hours after Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.Elon Musk laid off 50 per cent of Twitter employees on Friday and defended the decision by saying that the company was losing $4m per day. All those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our...
Google Adds Lens Image Search to Its Home Page
Google has added its Lens image search directly onto its homepage, allowing users to access the company’s advanced image recognition tool directly from the search box. 9to5Google reports that the company added the visual search tool directly into the Google homepage on Tuesday. The search giant first announced Lens...
