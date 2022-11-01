Kick off your holiday shopping at Downtown Conway’s Holiday Open House

Start working on those holiday shopping lists and mark the date on your calendars, Downtown Conway will be hosting a Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 6.

This special holiday shopping event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.

Shoppers will be able to browse and explore select merchants to find that special holiday gift for that person on their holiday shopping list.

Festive signs will be displayed at participating merchants, and each shop will have maps available so shoppers can plan their shopping strategy.

“Shopping local and experiencing independent retail businesses is not only fun but is the key to a thriving Downtown,” Hillary Howard, executive director of Conway Downtown Alive said in a press release. “The holiday season is especially festive in Downtown Conway and we invite residents and visitors alike to discover the joys of our Downtown District. ” This event is sponsored by HTC and Pepsi Bottling Ventures. For more information check it out here

For more information contact Conway Downtown Alive at 843-248-6260 or hillaryhoward@conwayalive.com .