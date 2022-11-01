Read full article on original website
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough
(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
15 Best Things to Do in Vigo County, IN
Vigo County on Indiana’s west border hosts plenty of unique art centers and noteworthy museums to visit. The county is included in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, with Terre Haute as its county seat. The towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville, and Riley, along with several census-designated areas, unincorporated...
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Ivy Tech hosts high schoolers to plan for their futures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local high school freshmen and sophomores spent the day thinking about what they’d like to do after high school. About 250 Vigo County ninth and tenth graders visited Ivy Tech Friday. They explored the campus and learned about the academic programs available. The goal was to get the students to start thinking about their plans early on. Ivy Tech says this was also an opportunity to show what their college and the community have to offer in hopes of retaining talent locally.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities calls for community donations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities has begun to collect donations for its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser from now until Nov 10. As the community continues to face an increase in food costs, as well as general inflation, many residents in the Wabash Valley are in need of help. Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will host the 34th annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
Northview Marching Knights Marching to state finals
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A local high school marching band is marching its way to Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday November 5. The Northview Marching Knights will compete in the state finals against several other local high schools. Students have put in over 20 hours of practice per week since June.
Betty Lou Miley
Betty Lou Miley, 90, passed away at home peacefully on October 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Phillip and Christina (Williams) Taylor. She married her first husband, Shirley Ray Lucas on May 5, 1961. She married her second husband, Thomas H. Miley on May 6, 1972.
Arrest made after a man was accused of flashing a gun at Sarah Scott Middle School basketball game
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest following a Thursday night incident at a Vigo County middle school. Officers arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute. The incident happened Thursday night at Sarah Scott Middle School after a basketball game. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
First Step Recovery in Robinson helping those beat drug and alcohol addiction
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - There is now a place in Robinson helping people take their first step toward recovery and avoid the pressures of drugs and alcohol. First Step Sober Community Center in Robinson held it's ribbon-cutting just last month. While there are weekly meetings to guide people who are...
Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
Press release: Brush Fire Turns to Structure Fire
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Friday:. Monroe County, Indiana, November 4, 2022 – MFD responded to a structure fires this. afternoon that originated as a brush fire. Monroe Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4400 block of S Garrison. Chapel...
Silver Alert canceled for 12-year-old Attica girl
ATTICA — The Silver Alert issued for a missing 12-year-old from Attica has been canceled, according to Indiana State Police. ISP did not provide additional details.
Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
Brazil man in custody after chase spans two counties
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is in custody tonight. It's after a chase that spanned two counties. Terre Haute police say they arrested Joshua Corbin on Wednesday. They say it began when they got a call about a domestic violence situation. When they got to the scene, they say Corbin took off in a truck.
One dead following crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of...
