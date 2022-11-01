Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SHELDON—A Blair, NE, woman was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, on an O’Brien County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000. The arrest of Shirley Jo Gore stemmed from her stealing a debit card of another woman and using it to buy $17.59 worth of gas at Hy-Vee Gas in Sheldon on Nov. 23, 2015, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Juan Sebastian Esquibel stemmed from him being at the residence of an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
Orange City man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 28-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob Wayne Kooiker stemmed from an officer observing a 2001 Mercury Cougar sitting in the driveway of a residence on 21st Avenue in Rock Valley where it was not registered, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
Hartley man arrested on warrant for OWI
HARTLEY—A 43-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jamie Lee Wiersma stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro for erratic driving about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Oak Hill Avenue about two miles east of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Man jailed for harassment, assault, more
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Sioux Center man faces several charges following incidents involving law enforcement Monday, Oct. 31, in Sioux Center and Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Orange City. The arrest of Jared Isaac Andersen initially stemmed from law enforcement being dispatched to his residence at 341 Second Ave. NE due...
Minnesotan arrested for marijuana, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Comfrey, MN, man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective or unauthorized muffler system, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
Paullina woman jailed on warrant of OWI
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on 390th Street near the Roosevelt Avenue intersection, just west of Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
May City man arrested for assault, abuse
MAY CITY—A 42-year-old May City man was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and third-degree sexual assault. The arrest of Steven Eugene Hattig stemmed from an argument with another male living at his residence at 2243 Albert St. in May City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Ocheyedan man threatens deputies, police
OCHEYEDAN—A 28-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 30, on two counts of first-degree harassment and two counts of threat of terrorism. The arrest of Zachary Taylor Sik stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sik stated he was going...
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Rock Rapids woman cited for public intox
ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Andrea Lee Jansma stemmed from her being found holding onto her bike while sitting on the curb on South Boone Street, a block north of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Hawarden woman arrested for trespassing
HAWARDEN—A 28-year-old Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Stacy Raquel Carr stemmed from her being on property at the 1600 block of Avenue L after being told by the owner she was no longer welcome, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Two hurt in crash south of Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving south on Dogwood when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup collided with...
Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge
HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
Woman charged with murder, arson 4 months after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old woman is in the Minnehaha County Jail, charged with first-degree murder. Gerri Lynn Jensen was booked into jail Thursday afternoon. In addition to first-degree murder, court records show she’s charged with attempted murder and first degree arson from a crime that happened on July 17.
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
