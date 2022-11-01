ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Goes Incognito As The Grim Reaper For Halloween With His Kids After Gisele Split

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 45, celebrated Halloween with his children following his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen. The professional quarterback took son Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9, trick-or-treating in their neighborhood in Tampa, FL, and he posted a photo of the trio wearing their costumes. Tom dressed up as the grim reaper and covered his face completely with a dark black cloak. He also had chains around his neck and held a fake scythe in his hand.

Meanwhile, Tom’s children dressed up as characters from video games. Benjamin wore all-black with a futuristic helmet, while Vivian wore a red robot-like costume. Tom posed behind his kids who carried pails to store their candy. Missing from the family snapshot was Gisele, obviously, and Tom’s 15-year-old son Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The NFL star captioned his post, “insert grim reaper joke here… Happy Halloween! 👻😂.” Many fans thought Tom’s grim reaper costume was his way at joking about how he’s doing so poorly this football season, after deciding to un-retire from the sport and play another season with the Buccaneers. That decision marked the beginning of the end of his and Gisele’s 13 year marriage.

Tom Brady (Photo: Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock)

On Oct. 28, Tom and Gisele officially filed for divorce in Florida, following months of divorce rumors. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom said in his statement. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.” Gisele wrote in her statement, “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they deserve.”

Tom addressed the divorce on his SiriusXM podcast on Oct. 31, where he clarified that the separation was “amicable” and that his main focus is on his three children. Tom also said that he was looking forward to spending Halloween with his children. “We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night,” he explained.

Los Angeles, CA
