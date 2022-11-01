ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV


WDTV

Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown shooting under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Mon County commissioners explore Holland Avenue financial help

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Next week, commissioners in Monongalia County will consider allocating $125,000 in American Rescue Plan money for the Holland Avenue rehabilitation project, according to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom. The $125,000 is the estimated cost of the federally required Resident Project Representative. “It’s a major roadway...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown woman charged for dropping 11-month-old infant, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman has been charged after officers said she dropped an 11-month-old infant while drinking. Officers responded to a dispute at a home on Dorsey Avenue in Morgantown on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a man...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Philippi man sentenced to more than 11 years for drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Joseph Dadisman, 50, was sentenced to 136 months behind bars for a drug charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Dadisman pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV veteran detective retires after 21 years of service

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A veteran member of West Virginia law enforcement and longstanding asset to the community concludes his service to the state on Friday, as Detective Sergeant Mike Walsh of the Clarksburg Police Department retires after 21 years of service. Detective Sergeant Walsh’s history in his field...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

VA medical center holds last meeting of the year for veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held its final town meeting for the year today. Veterans gathered in Clarksburg for the meeting. The goal is to help veterans by giving them information and help they need. A main talking point was the pact act, which...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
SHINNSTON, WV

