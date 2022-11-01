Read full article on original website
Human remains found near Grafton Road in Mon County
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department confirmed that human remains were found on Friday.
WDTV
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
West Virginia woman allegedly dropped infant while drunk at residence
A woman has been charged after allegedly dropping an infant while drunk at a residence in Morgantown.
wajr.com
Mon County commissioners explore Holland Avenue financial help
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Next week, commissioners in Monongalia County will consider allocating $125,000 in American Rescue Plan money for the Holland Avenue rehabilitation project, according to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom. The $125,000 is the estimated cost of the federally required Resident Project Representative. “It’s a major roadway...
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
2 people in West Virginia charged with murder in ‘suspicious death’
The Fairmont Police Department announced Wednesday evening that two people have been charged with first degree murder stemming from an incident that took place on Oct. 23.
WDTV
Love Your School WV holds information session about Hope Scholarship in Anmoore
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - In October, the West Virginia Supreme Court deemed the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional and reversed a previous Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling. The scholarship was created for students in grades K-12 to assist with any tuition, fees or other school costs that may occur throughout the...
WDTV
Morgantown woman charged for dropping 11-month-old infant, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman has been charged after officers said she dropped an 11-month-old infant while drinking. Officers responded to a dispute at a home on Dorsey Avenue in Morgantown on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a man...
FCI Hazelton inmate facing 11 new counts
A Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) Hazelton inmate has been charged federally with 11 new counts.
Barbour County clinic moving to new facility
The Myers Clinic which serves Barbour County is closing temporarily so that it can reopen at its brand new facility later this month.
WDTV
Philippi man sentenced to more than 11 years for drug charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Joseph Dadisman, 50, was sentenced to 136 months behind bars for a drug charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Dadisman pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count...
Retired Philippi Police K-9 ‘Troll’ passes away
The Philippi Police Department announced Wednesday night that its former K-9, Troll, has died.
WV veteran detective retires after 21 years of service
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A veteran member of West Virginia law enforcement and longstanding asset to the community concludes his service to the state on Friday, as Detective Sergeant Mike Walsh of the Clarksburg Police Department retires after 21 years of service. Detective Sergeant Walsh’s history in his field...
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
6-vehicle wreck causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County
A six-car accident on I-79 in Harrison County has traffic backed up for several miles.
WDTV
Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Another man has been indicted in connection to an alleged drug operation in Marion County. Christopher Golden, 31, has been indicted on seven counts with crimes that date from 2018 to Oct. 2021. Golden has been indicted on the following counts:. Conspiracy to violate felony...
Preston County road to experience closures for paving
There will be a total road closure in Preston County during the days that paving work is underway, including for emergency services and buses.
WDTV
VA medical center holds last meeting of the year for veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held its final town meeting for the year today. Veterans gathered in Clarksburg for the meeting. The goal is to help veterans by giving them information and help they need. A main talking point was the pact act, which...
WDTV
‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
