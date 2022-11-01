State officials said they are actively looking for a place to build a new LaPrele Dam downstream from the current unsound one. Exploration is underway on the future location, Wyoming Water Development Project Engineer Chace Tavelli said last week. Project consultants have been “making progress on the study. They are in the final stages of what has been a very successful geotechnical drilling program further characterizing the area downstream of the existing dam.”

DOUGLAS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO