KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent last week. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. Spots in northeast, eastern and central Missouri are no longer considered to be experiencing drought. Spots in southeast, southwest and western Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri voters to decide Kansas City police budget through Amendment Four
(The Center Square) – Missourians statewide will be asked on Nov. 8 to amend its Constitution to increase minimum funding for a police force controlled by a state board. There's only one department controlled by the state – Kansas City – but it's not mentioned in the ballot language. So voters will decide whether or not to mandate a state-controlled police department should receive 20% of a city's budget.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters to choose local, state leaders at ballot box
Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot. In addition, there are a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition from Clay County. U.S. races. Voters...
KPVI Newschannel 6
High-stakes races to be determined Election Day
Wisconsin’s high-stakes General Election will come to a no-doubt nail-biting conclusion on Tuesday as several important state races are in a virtual dead heat and the outcomes will determine the direction the state will take for at least the next four years to come. Below are the races on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana schools prioritize COVID spending on capital expenses, bonuses while test scores lag
(The Center Square) — Louisiana public schools are spending millions in COVID-19 relief funding on new classrooms, cafeteria expansions, teacher bonuses, and HVAC renovations while students continue to struggle with basic academics. Louisiana received $3.29 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief last year...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters face a slate of secondary statewide races in Tuesday's election
OKLAHOMA CITY — While the races for governor and state superintendent have grabbed attention, voters on Tuesday also will consider candidates seeking other statewide offices. Republican Matt Pinnell is seeking a second term as lieutenant governor and hopes to fend off Libertarian Chris Powell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marist Poll: Fetterman's lead narrows, but remains 6 points ahead of Oz
(The Center Square) – The latest election poll for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat shows Democrat John Fetterman maintains a bigger lead over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz than the consensus of four other polls. And the pollster issued a word of caution. “We’re not looking to hedge the result,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for 14 years. There are three simulations, two classrooms, a weather and fire safety house and more. As the clock turns back this weekend for a return to standard...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
KPVI Newschannel 6
La. Democrats looking for gubernatorial candidate; Shawn Wilson might be their guy
BATON ROUGE, La. - Shawn Wilson for governor?. With Louisiana Democrats starved for a standard-bearer in next year’s race, the state transportation secretary has suddenly become a possible candidate. Wilson first publicly expressed interest in a run when he answered a question on a Baton Rouge talk radio show...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Letter: I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General
I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. I practiced law with Tom, long ago, and know him to be a tough, insightful, dedicated, principled advocate for his client. Please join me in voting for Tom as Idaho’s advocate. Tom will give the Legislature and the Executive Branch honest, competent legal advice, not the advice they demand to justify ill-advised legislation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shapiro fires up supporters in Pringle
PRINGLE — With four days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro gave a fiery stump speech to more than 200 supporters Friday night. Shapiro promised a cheering crowd he would work hard for the next four years as their governor. “Let’s get this done, Luzerne...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State digs into sites to replace LaPrele
State officials said they are actively looking for a place to build a new LaPrele Dam downstream from the current unsound one. Exploration is underway on the future location, Wyoming Water Development Project Engineer Chace Tavelli said last week. Project consultants have been “making progress on the study. They are in the final stages of what has been a very successful geotechnical drilling program further characterizing the area downstream of the existing dam.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Afghanistan veterans contend for seat in North Carolina's new 14th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Two Afghanistan war veterans are offering voters distinctly different paths for North Carolina’s newly-created 14th Congressional District as they head to the polls next week. Democrat Sen. Jeff Jackson and former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan will do battle in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Documents: AG Ellison spoke at conference partially funded by companies he's investigating
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claims to be the “People’s Lawyer.” But documents say he spoke at a lavish Hawaii retreat in June 2021 partially funded by companies he’s investigating, including Meta and Google. A 2021 retreat agenda of the Attorney...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bailey demands apology from Pritzker over COVID school closures
(The Center Square) – In the final days of the campaign for Illinois governor, the major party candidates are taking jabs at each other for closing schools during the pandemic. Friday, state Sen. Darren Bailey rallied with school officials from southern Illinois demanding more local control. Bailey criticized Gov....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study: Forestry has $23B impact on SC economy
HILTON HEAD – South Carolina Forestry Commission officials announced the economic impact of the state’s forestry sector, citing a recently commissioned Economic Impact Analysis for Planning (IMPLAN) study. In detailing the $23.2 billion impact that the allied sectors of forestry and forest products-related industries generate on the Palmetto...
KPVI Newschannel 6
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
HARRISBURG — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true in swing states like Pennsylvania, and this year’s 2022...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
