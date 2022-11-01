Read full article on original website
backyard fabrications
4d ago
how about cut city council jobs thats were it should start including cutting the mayors pay. the police and fire dept do there job unlike the mayor and city council
Reply(3)
10
Bryan Felitto
4d ago
Table it till after this incompetent is gone ,Tell the Mayor he s done next election then enact a budget that reflects reality and hold the city administration responsible to generate new revenue streams by generating new economic development initiatives . The administrator has failed to generate any permanent significant job growth when elsewhere this is Job one for any forward thinking government organization.this city lacks qualified leadership and suffers as a result
Reply
5
Melissa Aker
3d ago
So, we get rid of the Police Department in a town already over run with drugs and thefts? This makes sense?
Reply
5
Related
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg lawmakers table proposed city budget
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors voted 4 to 2 to table a resolution on city manager Stephen Jellie’s proposed budget. Jellie presented three options. The first would have maintained the tax rate but cut the entire police department and eliminate 22 jobs. The second option also...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s city manager recommends immediate layoffs of 12 workers
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Hours after Ogdensburg City Council tabled a proposed budget, City Manager Stephen Jellie emailed lawmakers to recommend the immediate layoffs of 12 city workers. Council voted 4 to 2 Tuesday night to take no action on the spending plan. The majority of lawmakers said they...
wwnytv.com
All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
wwnytv.com
Watertown seeks developers to improve vacant homes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From vacant to vibrant - Watertown is taking a handful of abandoned city properties in hopes that developers will make them new. “Problem properties in a neighborhood can just sort of bring everything else down. Hopefully, we can get these fixed up and raise those up a little bit,” said Watertown Planning & Community Development Director Mike Lumbis.
wwnytv.com
Federal decision saves Carthage Area Hospital millions of dollars
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital, which was in danger of losing millions in federal funding, got some good news this week. Officials found out CAH keeps its Critical Access certification. On November 1, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued final regulations redefining what is considered...
wwnytv.com
Smith appointed interim Ogdensburg city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg lawmakers appointed an interim city manager Tuesday night. Councillors unanimously picked Andrea Smith to fill the role Stephen Jellie is vacating at the end of the week. Smith is currently the city’s director of planning and development. She’s an Ogdensburg native and has worked...
rochesterregional.org
Changes to CAH Guidelines Good News for SLH
MASSENA, NY – The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced a decision to undo a previous ruling that changed the guidelines establishing a healthcare facility as a Critical Access Hospital (CAH). The change will allow St. Lawrence Health’s Massena Hospital to reapply for CAH status, and ensure that Gouverneur Hospital retains its current CAH designation.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s city manager reacts to potential defamation suit
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - After a former Ogdensburg fire captain took the first step in filing a defamation lawsuit against the city of Ogdensburg, and its mayor and outgoing city manager, we hear from the parties involved. “What motivated me to do this is pretty much to hold the...
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen lawmakers ask fire department to turn over equipment
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen is asking the volunteer fire department to turn over its equipment and assets by next Thursday. The village’s lawyer says the board passed a resolution to send a letter to the fire department asking for those things to be turned over within 10 days.
wwnytv.com
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes have been made to the plans for a new Taco Bell on State Street in Watertown. City planning board members found out Tuesday. Planning board members found out Tuesday because the developer, Hospitatlity Syracuse, couldn’t reach an agreement with Holy Family Church to share a parking lot, the developer now will reconfigure how the fast food restaurant fits on the property.
wwnytv.com
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
wwnytv.com
Emergency responders concerned about CSX road closure
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - First responders in Evans Mills are concerned about a road closure that could cut emergency response times from 2 minutes to 20. Evans Mills officials notified village residents CSX is temporarily shutting down the Noble Street rail crossing. “It’s pretty much our direct route...
wwnytv.com
Water main break closes Ogdensburg school early
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg elementary school will close early Thursday because of a water main break. Officials at John F. Kennedy Elementary School say all students will be dismissed at 11 a.m.
firefighternation.com
Firefighter’s Family Slams Grand Jury’s Decision not to File Criminal Charges in NY Training Death
Craig Fox – Watertown Daily Times, N.Y. Nov. 3—WATERTOWN — The family of fallen city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse is “shocked and saddened” that a grand jury has decided not to file criminal charges in his death, saying that the state continues to fail him.
wwnytv.com
Holiday Book Swap coming up November 15
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold its Holiday Book Swap this month. Nutrition and Parenting Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The book swap will take place on...
firefighternation.com
Copenhagen (NY) to Fire Department: ‘Turn in Your Gear, You’re Out of Business’
Copenhagen village officials have asked the volunteer fire department to turn over its assets to the town by next Thursday. The demand was sent in a letter to the department, and marks the latest in the tug-of-war between the department and the town over the department’s future, WWNY reports.
wwnytv.com
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Noble Street RR crossing in Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A railroad crossing across a major street in Evans Mills will be shut down, affecting traffic for about a week. The Noble Street crossing is scheduled to be shut down on Sunday. The work is expected to take about a week to finish. Village...
wwnytv.com
Local homes sales drop as mortgage rates rise
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mortgage rates are right around 7 percent for a 30-year fixed rate. Nationally, rates are at their highest since 2006 and they’ve nearly doubled since last year. So, what is this doing to the local housing market?. “If you’re on that cusp, you may...
nyspnews.com
State Police Investigate a Motorcycle/Truck Crash in Jefferson County
State Police in Alexandria Bay investigated a motorcycle/truck crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2 in the town of Alexandria. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 2007 Ford box truck, operated by Randy J. Murphy, age 21 from LaFargeville, NY was traveling north on County Route 2 when he turned left at the intersection and into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle, operated by Nicholas A. Bellman, age 51 from Alexandria Bay, NY that was traveling east on State Route 26.
Comments / 15