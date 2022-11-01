Read full article on original website
Opinion: The results of Ryan vs. Vance may spell the end of Ohio's legacy
The 2022 US Senate race in Ohio will have national implications, writes Paul Sracic. The results will determine if Ohio can be "a presidential bellwether" and "whether Democrats have permanently ceded what was formerly the most Democratic part of the state."
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Americans Are Casting Midterm Ballots at Record Rates, Which Means the Results Might Take Longer
In 2018, with Donald Trump in the White House and Democrats desperate to regain power in Congress, nearly half of eligible voters cast ballots, achieving the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in more than a century. This year, the turnout could be even higher. According to University of...
thecentersquare.com
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart?
The retail giant's partnership with Electrify America means you can charge your EV in Walmart parking lots. Here's more about the service and how much it costs to charge an electric car at Walmart. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?
If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud case; judge finds probable cause
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to prove election fraud tried to get a judge to toss the case Friday, Oct 21. Wait's lawyer, Daniel Hartman, argued the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not have authority to prosecute the case. "I assume that...
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Iowa man who said he was a victim of the 2020 election was arrested after he threatened to hang an election official, authorities say
Mark A. Rissi, 64, sent voicemails to an Arizona election official, protesting the 2020 election results and threatening to "lynch" them according to the DOJ.
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
