Alabama State

HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia

(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
MISSOURI STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud case; judge finds probable cause

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to prove election fraud tried to get a judge to toss the case Friday, Oct 21. Wait's lawyer, Daniel Hartman, argued the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not have authority to prosecute the case. "I assume that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE

