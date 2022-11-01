Read full article on original website
Silver Bells set for downtown Lansing
LANSING, MI — Crews from the Lansing Board of Water and Light have been stringing lights and decorations this week on the state Christmas Tree – a 63-foot blue spruce harvest in St. Johns – in downtown Lansing. The tree will be lit during the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration on for Nov. 18.
Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
Building fire on Portage Road brought under control within one hour last night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in fire at a Kalamazoo building late Wednesday. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage Road, had flames and heavy smoke coming out when crews arrived. They were called out at 10:48 p.m. The fire was...
BC Police ask residents to lock their cars following recent number of thefts
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police issued a statement on Friday which asked residents to lock up their cars and don’t leave any valuable items in them. It came after police noticed a significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in the last few weeks, especially in neighborhoods around Goguac Lake.
Police search for missing East Lansing man
EAST LANSING, MI — East Lansing Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing person with dementia. Eric Braton is a 56-year-old white male. He left a residence in the 6300 block of Abbot Road in East Lansing on foot early Thursday morning. Braton os is possibly wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and New Balance shoes.
One dead, one wounded in Allegan County shooting Friday afternoon
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident in southern Allegan County Friday afternoon. According to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed intersection in Lee Township around 4:30 p.m. on a report that a woman had just been shot in the head by her ex-husband.
Michigan men’s basketball wins preseason tune-up
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan won their only pre-season tuneup, beating Ferris State 88-75 at Crisler Center. Jett Howard, son of Wolverines Coach Juwan Howard, led all scorers with 30 points. The Wolverines officially open the season Monday hosting Purdue Fort Wayne, while Michigan State entertains Northern Arizona...
