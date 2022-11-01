Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications
Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football
Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
The former Denver Broncos legend had some insight on Bradley Chubb being traded to Miami.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) doubtful for Ravens in Week 9
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. Andrews didn't practice all week. Now, the team has listed him doubtful to take the field on Monday Night Football. Expect increased roles for Isaiah Lively and Josh Oliver.
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable for Raiders on Sunday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Waller is once again questionable after being a limited participant at practice this week. He received the same designation last week after practicing on a limited basis, but Waller still sat out another game. "He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. "I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does." Foster Moreau will start again if Waller remains out. He caught 6 passes on 9 targets for 31 yards last week.
numberfire.com
James Robinson (knee) downgraded to questionable for Jets in Week 9
New York Jets running back James Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills. Robinson made it through the practice week without any signs of injury, but the team has downgraded his status 25 hours before scheduled kickoff. Keep a close eye on his status as Sunday rolls around. Ty Johnson would be in line for a workload increase if Robinson sits.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
numberfire.com
Saints place Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen said he doesn't know the timetable for Thomas to return, but he expects him to miss the rest of the season. After being limited to seven games in 2020 and missing all of last year, Thomas only managed to make it through Week 3 this season. He caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara will continue to be the Saints' top targets over the second half of the season and Jarvis Landry (ankle) stands to benefit as well. The Saints are playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) a game-time decision for Week 9
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is questionable for Week 9's game against the Detroit Lions. Lazard is working his way back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him in Week 8. He is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision, according to Matt LaFleur. Lazard's Week...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable in Week 9
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill's status remains in question after the Titans' quarterback followed a DNP on Wednesday with two limited practices. Expect Malik Willis to make his second career start under center if Tannehill is inactive versus a Kansas City unit ranked 29th in FanDuel points (21.7) allowed to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
J.D. McKissic (neck) misses another Commanders practice
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (neck) did not practice again on Thursday. McKissic was also held out of Wednesday's practice with a neck injury. Antonio Gibson will likely run more routes if McKissic is unable to play on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings. McKissic has 40 targets on the season and a 39.6% offensive snap share.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Patriots on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are preparing for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts are hoping to get back on track after dropping their last two games, they take on a Patriots squad that has won three of their last four games.
Comments / 0