KPVI Newschannel 6
Shapiro fires up supporters in Pringle
PRINGLE — With four days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro gave a fiery stump speech to more than 200 supporters Friday night. Shapiro promised a cheering crowd he would work hard for the next four years as their governor. “Let’s get this done, Luzerne...
DA investigating report of someone placing 4 ballots in drop box
The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident in which an individual dropped multiple ballots into a drop box on Friday. Employees of the county election bureau noticed someone place four ballots into the ballot drop box located inside the election bureau office on Friday afternoon, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a press release.
