U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 25 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking that was caught on tape. Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, pleaded guilty on August 1 to one count of attempted carjacking resulting in death. He admitted that on June 3, 2019, just after 6 a.m., he and another armed man saw Jabari Clark sleeping in the driver’s seat of Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck in front of his home in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO