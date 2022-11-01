Read full article on original website
Vernon Lesure
4d ago
That wasn't a game being played. It was all a coverup and everyone knows...
Missus Breezey
2d ago
There was way more to this story. They had way too much time to get there story straight. I believe she went over there because they called her there and more than likely that's where they decided they couldnt keep her quiet.
Adam nahtankyoulol
4d ago
and these are the ppl we are supposed to be obeying lol gimme a break wtf actually went down??? everyone knows that is a game that u don't play unless you are down with death fr and you are sick in ur head and so is the other player, only thing is, I thought you were supposed to put the gun in ur own mouth and pull the trigger against urself and then the other side does the same thing until one gets the lead???
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
KMOV
St. Louis police ask judge to force city’s top prosecutor to clear evidence shelves of drugs
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department wants the city’s Circuit Attorney’s Office to clear evidence shelves of drugs related to thousands of cases. SLMPD filed a petition in court asking a judge to force the CAO to review about 6,890 cases involving drugs and...
KSDK
St. Louis police sue Kim Gardner's office saying evidence from 6,890 drug cases posing health risk in crime lab
The lawsuit says the evidence can contain mold and is backed up in the storage of the crime lab. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday.
KMOV
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting that happened just north of downtown St. Louis Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. 15th Street, which is in the Carr Square neighborhood, just before 9:30 a.m. Police say...
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 carjacking
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 25 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking that was caught on tape. Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, pleaded guilty on August 1 to one count of attempted carjacking resulting in death. He admitted that on June 3, 2019, just after 6 a.m., he and another armed man saw Jabari Clark sleeping in the driver’s seat of Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck in front of his home in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.
KMOV
Triple shooting leaves 1 woman dead and 2 women hospitalized in Belleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A triple shooting left one woman dead, one woman in critical condition and another woman injured Saturday morning in Belleville. At 9:50 a.m., police responded to a call for help in the 300 block of South Church Street. When they arrived at the home, police found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Victim tracks down stolen car as St. Louis area police departments grapple with non-stop car thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every day police departments across St. Louis and St. Charles work to stop the onslaught of car thieves plaguing neighborhoods and gas stations. “It’s steady, it’s nonstop,” explained St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz. The problem is not unique to one area....
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
KMOV
St. Louis sheriff requests upgraded equipment after deputy carjacked at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis sheriff’s office is requesting that City of St. Louis leaders allocate funding to the sheriff’s office for new equipment after a sheriff deputy was carjacked at gunpoint Downtown early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Vernon Betts told News 4 he wants to allow...
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.
KMOV
1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
KMOV
South City neighborhood looks for ways to be proactive about crime
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Neighbors in south St. Louis are stepping up to take back their community that is seeing a spike in crime. Local business owners will host a safety conference on Saturday that will give residents the tools to fight back against criminals. “People start to feel helpless...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to four years in prison on gun charge linked to shooting
U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis felon to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while they were investigating a gun crime.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
Man arrested for shooting after hours-long standoff with police
After an eight-hour standoff, police arrested a man accused of shooting his neighbor Wednesday in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Good Samaritan saves South St. Louis woman after being shot by her neighbor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re learning more following an hours-long, police stand-off that started late Wednesday morning. Thursday, remnants of that crime remain in the quiet neighborhood off South Grand on Phillips Place. Around 11 a.m. neighbors said they heard several rounds of gunshots and then heard a...
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
