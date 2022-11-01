Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Related
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
magnoliareporter.com
Truck hits tree along Magnolia street, killing driver
A Magnolia man died about 7:02 a.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving wrecked on Shanhouse Boulevard. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Dale Curry, 45, was driving a 2015 model Dodge Durango north on the street, which parallels the Louisiana & North West Railroad track.
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound...
magnoliareporter.com
Intoxicated woman who wrecked car with three grandchildren inside gets probation
A grandmother who was driving while intoxicated and hit a pole this past March with three of her grandchildren unrestrained in the vehicle pleaded no contest in court on October 20. Because of mercy from her daughter’s and the children’s mother, Glenda Lawson of Taylor avoided jail and received five...
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest Maud man for indecency with a child
27-year-old Colton Hamilton was working as the manager of the Sonic restaurant in Hooks when a young employee alleged that Hamilton grabbed his crotch over his clothing while he was filling a drink order. Hamilton allegedly also made sexually explicit comments to the young man. Hamilton was allegedly told by...
KSLA
Domestic violence suspect convicted for escaping from Ochsner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man that was arrested in Bossier City for domestic violence charges and then later escaped custody has been convicted. On Nov. 3, Cortez Jermaine Belion, 23, a Shreveport man who was previously arrested for domestic violence charges on May 8, was convicted in Caddo Parish District Court for aggravated escape.
KSLA
UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
KLTV
VIDEO: Morris County children rescued from home by neighbor
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
ktoy1047.com
Early morning truck rollover brings traffic to stop on St. Michael Drive
All lanes were blocked by the wreck and traffic was diverted to I-30 West through Texarkana. The accident happened around 2 a.m. and cleanup was still going on as of 4 a.m. this morning. The area is best avoided if possible. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their...
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
KTRE
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the...
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 49-year-old Larry Murl Smith of Scroggins on a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Kaufman County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was $150,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the assault charge.
ktalnews.com
Thousands of dollars of drugs seized by CPSO
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and guns in his home Tuesday. According to CPSO, narcotics agents searched a home located at 1706 Peach Street in Shreveport and arrested 35-year-old Mack Marshall. The search turned up...
Comments / 2