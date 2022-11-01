Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
‘Christmas at the Farm’ returns this weekend to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, “Christmas at the Farm” makes its return to the stateline from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, November 4 and from 10 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5. The shopping market is located at the Meyer’s...
Rochelle News-Leader
War memorial bricks to be engraved for fall 2022
ROCHELLE — Treasurer Lydia Roberts and President Chuck Roberts of the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial Association recently worked with the engraving contractor, Jeremy James, from Moore Monuments to layout locations for bricks to be engraved at the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial in Lawnridge Cemetery this fall. Each year, in...
Rochelle News-Leader
Veterans Day 2022
World War II veterans were treated as heroes when returning to the United States. However, those veterans returning home from Vietnam and other assignments around the world at that time were treated differently. They were called baby killers, psychos, drug addicts and war mongers by those protesting the war. Early on, the two veterans’ organizations, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, refused to accept Vietnam veterans as members, citing that Vietnam was a police action and not a war. A famous movie star was in North Korea supporting the enemy while the Vietnam War was ongoing. Finally, on Jan. 11, 1977, President Jimmy Carter granted an unconditional pardon to hundreds of thousands of men who evaded the draft (draft dodgers) during the Vietnam War and fled to another country. How do you think that made the Vietnam era vets, who showed up and did their duty, feel?
Illinois Grandma Grateful for Teacher Who Saved Important Part of Granddaughter’s Life
The one who makes a difference. The one who doesn't just do the bare minimum, even when the job could be very difficult. Whose name comes to mind?. Without dedicated educators inside every school, it's not hard to imagine the worst that could happen. Through education comes great opportunity. Without proper learning, there is no growth.
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
Rochelle News-Leader
Nambo in first year leading elementary school district’s HUB Program as director
ROCHELLE — Yazmin Nambo is in her first year as director of the Rochelle Elementary School District’s HUB Program. The program is specifically targeted to support the district’s K-8 at-risk youth using a before and after-school model plus summer school. The program has been fully-funded by a state grant for the past 10 years, and the district recently received word that it has received the grant again to fund it for the remainder of this school year and the next two years.
949wdkb.com
Accurate Towing Makes A Wish Come True At Pumpkin Fest Parade
The theme of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Theme this year was “Wish Upon A Pumpkin” and Accurate Towing decided to actually make a wish come true. They reached out to the “Make A Wish” foundation to see if they had any children they thought would like to ride on a float. They were introduced to Scottlyn and her mom, Mollie. Scottlyn loves Princess Elsa from “Frozen” so not only did she get to meet Elsa but, she got to spend a few hours with her. She got a makeover, got to take lots of photos, spend time with “Elsa,” and ride on a “Frozen” float made just for them! By the end of the day, they were best friends and Scottlyn’s wish came true.
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS math team finishes 3rd at Stillman Valley
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Township High School math team finished third overall in a competition at Stillman Valley High School on Thursday evening in its first outing of the season. .Coach Mike Fonfara reported results as follows: Algebra 1 team third overall, geometry team second overall and Noah LeFevre third individual, algebra 2 team third overall and Aidan Ramsey first individual junior/senior eight-person team first, calculator team second and candy bar competition second.
Stateline Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go
If making Thanksgiving dinner isn’t your thing, you’re in luck this year! Some of the best local restaurants in the Rockford area are offering Thanksgiving Dinner packages that make the day a breeze. All you have to do is pick up your items, bring them home, reheat, and eat! It couldn’t be any easier! Make sure you put in your order soon because these are limited-time offers.
Amboy News
Amboy school district is going electric
AMBOY — There was a big announcement made by the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, Oct. 26, which included the Amboy school district. Amboy was approved a grant worth $790,000. The bulk of the grant, $750,000 will be used to purchase two electric buses, while the remaining $40,000 will...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 1-3
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 1 at 1:52 p.m. Tara D. Johnson, 34, of Rochelle was arrested for retail theft. She was released on an I-Bond and given a Dec. 2 Ogle County court date. On Nov. 1 at 7:32 p.m. Jason Davis, 20, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and transferred.
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon to Kick Off Planning Effort for Land Use Decisions and They are Asking Residents to Get Involved
The City of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan. “Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator. “The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the City in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
WIFR
Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A family in Loves Park is displaced Thursday after their home caught fire. Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue in Loves Park for a report of thick, black smoke coming from a house. Luckily,...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Young brother, sister killed in Kane County bus crash remembered with fondness
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
One Popular Illinois Ranch Offers Horseback Rides You Won’t Want to Miss This Winter
With the holiday season fastly approaching, we all need to accept the fact that winter and snow will be here in the blink of an eye too. The way I see it, we can either be mad about the cold and snow, or we can find ways to have fun in it. Let's choose the happier route.
Comments / 0