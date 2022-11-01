ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Systemic hormone therapy during menopause may up risk for depression

Systemically administered hormone therapy (HT) during menopause is associated with a higher risk for depression, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Marie K. Wium-Andersen, M.D., Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospitals in Denmark, and colleagues examined whether use of HT during menopause was associated...
MedicalXpress

Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies

Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress

Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
scitechdaily.com

Birth Control Pill Poses a Serious Health Risk to Women With a Common Condition

Combined birth control pill greatly increases the risk of blood clots in obese women. According to a paper recently published in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, obese women who use oral contraceptives containing estrogen and progestin have a 24-fold increased risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to non-obese women who do not use the drugs.
studyfinds.org

Giving birth permanently changes a woman’s bones, study reveals

NEW YORK — Having a baby permanently changes the make-up of a woman’s bones, a new study reveals. A team of anthropologists discovered that females who have given birth have lower levels of calcium and phosphorus in comparison to males or females who have not been pregnant. Their bones also experienced a significant drop in magnesium as a result of breastfeeding.
MedicalXpress

US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
MedicalXpress

New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures

Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
MedicalXpress

BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis

Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
MedicalXpress

Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma

Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
MedicalXpress

Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer

Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
RICHMOND, VA
MedicalXpress

Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV

Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
MedicalXpress

The unintended consequences of using a ventilator

Breakthrough research addresses a long-standing question in pulmonary medicine about whether modern ventilators overstretch lung tissue. They do. These cutting-edge findings by UC Riverside researchers were recently published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. They demonstrate major differences between how we naturally breathe versus how ventilators make us breathe. These results are critical, particularly in context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rush to build ventilators.
MedicalXpress

Device to facilitate monitoring of hereditary and hepatic metabolic disorders

Ammonium is a biomarker used to diagnose a series of rare hereditary metabolic disorders, such as the primary disorders of the urea cycle and different organic acidemias, as well as other metabolic and environmental conditions affecting the liver's function, which can cause a secondary dysfunction of the urea cycle. Ammonium is also useful in the study and monitoring of different hepatopathies (diseases affecting the normal functioning of the liver) caused by the consumption of alcohol or other drugs, medicines and other environmental factors.
MedicalXpress

Gene therapy targeting overactive brain cells could treat neurological disorders

A new treatment for neurological and psychiatric diseases, that works by reducing the excitability of overactive brain cells, has been developed by UCL researchers. Many brain diseases, such as epilepsy, are caused by excessive activity of a small number of brain cells. These conditions often don't respond well to drug treatment, mainly because drugs affect the whole brain.
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop and test risk score for childhood kidney condition

Certain studies called genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have implicated single genetic variants in contributing to different diseases, and these variants can be combined to generate polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict an individual's risk of developing such diseases. Researchers recently generated a PRS for pediatric steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (pSSNS), a kidney disease in children. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3-November 6.
MedicalXpress

Study provides basis for personalized hepatitis C aftercare

Even after chronic hepatitis C has been cured, portal hypertension remains the major factor driving the development of complications in advanced liver disease. In cooperation with researchers from Spain, a research team led by Georg Semmler and Mattias Mandorfer from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MedUni Vienna's Department of Medicine III showed that the non-invasive tests explored in their earlier studies accurately estimate the probability of sequelae.
MedicalXpress

Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase kidney disease risk

Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to chronic kidney disease (CKD). New research assessed the interaction of air pollution and genetic factors on the development of CKD. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. Investigators analyzed data from 350,994 participants without CKD at baseline...

