MedicalXpress
Systemic hormone therapy during menopause may up risk for depression
Systemically administered hormone therapy (HT) during menopause is associated with a higher risk for depression, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Marie K. Wium-Andersen, M.D., Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospitals in Denmark, and colleagues examined whether use of HT during menopause was associated...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies blood pressure drug as potential treatment for Black patients with Alzheimer's disease
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments—a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association showed...
MedicalXpress
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
MedicalXpress
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
scitechdaily.com
Birth Control Pill Poses a Serious Health Risk to Women With a Common Condition
Combined birth control pill greatly increases the risk of blood clots in obese women. According to a paper recently published in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, obese women who use oral contraceptives containing estrogen and progestin have a 24-fold increased risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to non-obese women who do not use the drugs.
studyfinds.org
Giving birth permanently changes a woman’s bones, study reveals
NEW YORK — Having a baby permanently changes the make-up of a woman’s bones, a new study reveals. A team of anthropologists discovered that females who have given birth have lower levels of calcium and phosphorus in comparison to males or females who have not been pregnant. Their bones also experienced a significant drop in magnesium as a result of breastfeeding.
MedicalXpress
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
MedicalXpress
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
MedicalXpress
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
MedicalXpress
The unintended consequences of using a ventilator
Breakthrough research addresses a long-standing question in pulmonary medicine about whether modern ventilators overstretch lung tissue. They do. These cutting-edge findings by UC Riverside researchers were recently published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. They demonstrate major differences between how we naturally breathe versus how ventilators make us breathe. These results are critical, particularly in context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rush to build ventilators.
MedicalXpress
Device to facilitate monitoring of hereditary and hepatic metabolic disorders
Ammonium is a biomarker used to diagnose a series of rare hereditary metabolic disorders, such as the primary disorders of the urea cycle and different organic acidemias, as well as other metabolic and environmental conditions affecting the liver's function, which can cause a secondary dysfunction of the urea cycle. Ammonium is also useful in the study and monitoring of different hepatopathies (diseases affecting the normal functioning of the liver) caused by the consumption of alcohol or other drugs, medicines and other environmental factors.
MedicalXpress
Gene therapy targeting overactive brain cells could treat neurological disorders
A new treatment for neurological and psychiatric diseases, that works by reducing the excitability of overactive brain cells, has been developed by UCL researchers. Many brain diseases, such as epilepsy, are caused by excessive activity of a small number of brain cells. These conditions often don't respond well to drug treatment, mainly because drugs affect the whole brain.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop and test risk score for childhood kidney condition
Certain studies called genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have implicated single genetic variants in contributing to different diseases, and these variants can be combined to generate polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict an individual's risk of developing such diseases. Researchers recently generated a PRS for pediatric steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (pSSNS), a kidney disease in children. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3-November 6.
MedicalXpress
Substance use disorders linked to poor health outcomes in wide range of physical health conditions
People who have a past history of hospitalization because of substance use disorders have much worse outcomes following the onset of a wide range of physical health conditions, according to researchers in the UK and Czechia. In a study published today in The Lancet Psychiatry, researchers looked at the risk...
MedicalXpress
Study provides basis for personalized hepatitis C aftercare
Even after chronic hepatitis C has been cured, portal hypertension remains the major factor driving the development of complications in advanced liver disease. In cooperation with researchers from Spain, a research team led by Georg Semmler and Mattias Mandorfer from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MedUni Vienna's Department of Medicine III showed that the non-invasive tests explored in their earlier studies accurately estimate the probability of sequelae.
MedicalXpress
Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase kidney disease risk
Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to chronic kidney disease (CKD). New research assessed the interaction of air pollution and genetic factors on the development of CKD. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. Investigators analyzed data from 350,994 participants without CKD at baseline...
