Ammonium is a biomarker used to diagnose a series of rare hereditary metabolic disorders, such as the primary disorders of the urea cycle and different organic acidemias, as well as other metabolic and environmental conditions affecting the liver's function, which can cause a secondary dysfunction of the urea cycle. Ammonium is also useful in the study and monitoring of different hepatopathies (diseases affecting the normal functioning of the liver) caused by the consumption of alcohol or other drugs, medicines and other environmental factors.

