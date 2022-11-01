Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Dispatcher Owen in 5th year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Dispatcher Alison Owen is in her fifth year total with the department and covers 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. shifts. In her position, Owen is responsible for answering non-emergency calls and 911 calls and dispatching the proper responders from the Rochelle Police Department, Rochelle Fire Department and/or the Ogle Lee Fire Protection District. She also helps to train new dispatchers and reviews calls for quality assurance.
Rochelle News-Leader
War memorial bricks to be engraved for fall 2022
ROCHELLE — Treasurer Lydia Roberts and President Chuck Roberts of the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial Association recently worked with the engraving contractor, Jeremy James, from Moore Monuments to layout locations for bricks to be engraved at the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial in Lawnridge Cemetery this fall. Each year, in...
oglecountylife.com
Headon’s opens second satellite location at Benny’s in Rochelle
ROCHELLE — On Oct. 7, Headon’s Fine Meats opened a second satellite location at Benny’s Corner Market in Rochelle, Headon’s Owner Mark Hibshman said. The longtime Creston shop also has a satellite location at the Benny’s Corner Market in Davis Junction that opened earlier this year.
WIFR
‘Christmas at the Farm’ returns this weekend to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, “Christmas at the Farm” makes its return to the stateline from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, November 4 and from 10 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5. The shopping market is located at the Meyer’s...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 1-3
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 1 at 1:52 p.m. Tara D. Johnson, 34, of Rochelle was arrested for retail theft. She was released on an I-Bond and given a Dec. 2 Ogle County court date. On Nov. 1 at 7:32 p.m. Jason Davis, 20, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and transferred.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 2-3
OREGON — On Nov. 2 at approximately 11:43 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Illinois Route 38 near the intersection of Interstate 39. After investigation, deputies arrested Anton Baker, 36, of Rockford, for driving while license suspended. Baker was also issued citations for suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding 21-25 over the speed limit. Baker was given an I-Bond with a return court date later next month and released on scene.
Rochelle News-Leader
Creston Village Board: Farm lease approved for 2023
CRESTON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Creston Village Board unanimously approved a lease agreement with Erik Petry to farm the village's land for the next year in the final year of his contract. Petry will pay $350 per acre for use of the village's 144.6 acres for...
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
WIFR
Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A family in Loves Park is displaced Thursday after their home caught fire. Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue in Loves Park for a report of thick, black smoke coming from a house. Luckily,...
Rochelle News-Leader
Nambo in first year leading elementary school district’s HUB Program as director
ROCHELLE — Yazmin Nambo is in her first year as director of the Rochelle Elementary School District’s HUB Program. The program is specifically targeted to support the district’s K-8 at-risk youth using a before and after-school model plus summer school. The program has been fully-funded by a state grant for the past 10 years, and the district recently received word that it has received the grant again to fund it for the remainder of this school year and the next two years.
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
WIFR
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park Police ask for help finding a man they say could be in danger. Robert Schodtler, 68, was reported missing on Thursday. He was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday, walking in the 800 block of Clifford Avenue. Police say he is without medication for multiple medical conditions. Schodtler is 6 feet tall, approximately 230 pounds. He was last seen in a black winter hat, gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue crocs.
Amboy News
Amboy school district is going electric
AMBOY — There was a big announcement made by the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, Oct. 26, which included the Amboy school district. Amboy was approved a grant worth $790,000. The bulk of the grant, $750,000 will be used to purchase two electric buses, while the remaining $40,000 will...
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
Rockford announces final week of yard waste collection
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has announced the dates for the final yard waste collection of the year. The final week for yard waste pickup will be Monday, December 5th, through Thursday, December 8th. Yard waste material must be placed in compostable paper bags or in 32-gallon or smaller refuse cans, marked […]
Young brother, sister killed in Kane County bus crash remembered with fondness
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Rochelle defeats Johnsburg 34-22 to advance to 4A quarterfinals
JOHNSBURG – It may be easy to predict, but it’s incredibly difficult to stop Rochelle. The Skyhawks had two opportunities against the Hubs this season and couldn’t slow down Rochelle in either one, the second being a 34-22 Rochelle victory Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
walls102.com
Chicago pair facing forgery charges in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – Two individuals from Chicago are facing forgery charges after reportedly passing counterfeit currency in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Department claim they stopped a vehicle carrying occupants matching a description given for two subjects allegedly passing counterfeit currency at several area businesses. Taken into custody was the driver, 28-year-old Felicia N. Smith and the passenger, 25-year-old Dwayne L. Anderson. Smith was charged with 3 counts of Forgery and Anderson was charged with 4 counts of Forgery. They were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and released with a notice to appear.
