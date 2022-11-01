ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Study offers proof of concept for treating pediatric brain tumors with immunotherapy

Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies

Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress

Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer

Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
RICHMOND, VA
MedicalXpress

Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma

Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
MedicalXpress

Vaccination with senescent cells reduces tumor formation in mice

Cells that have permanently stopped multiplying, so-called senescent cells, could play an important role in the fight against cancer, according to a new study in mice by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and IRB Barcelona. The study, published in the journal Cancer Discovery, found that vaccination with senescent cancer cells significantly reduced the formation of melanoma and pancreatic cancer tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress

New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures

Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
MedicalXpress

Gene therapy targeting overactive brain cells could treat neurological disorders

A new treatment for neurological and psychiatric diseases, that works by reducing the excitability of overactive brain cells, has been developed by UCL researchers. Many brain diseases, such as epilepsy, are caused by excessive activity of a small number of brain cells. These conditions often don't respond well to drug treatment, mainly because drugs affect the whole brain.
MedicalXpress

Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
MedicalXpress

BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis

Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
MedicalXpress

Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV

Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
MedicalXpress

Combination treatment shows promise in patients with chemotherapy-resistant urothelial cancer

A combination of two types of cancer-fighting treatments—the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab and a nanoparticle-bound form of the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel—may provide an urgently needed new treatment approach for patients who do not respond to or can't receive standard chemotherapy for advanced urothelial cancers, reports a preliminary study in the Journal of Urology.
MedicalXpress

Unique genetic signature found by research in different types of cancer

Research led by Dr. Mabel Vidal in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Concepcion, with the collaboration of researchers from MELISA Institute and other academic institutions, identified a unique genetic signature among subsets of infiltrating T cells of different types of cancer (CD4-T, CD8-T cells, and Treg) after analyzing data from a public repository. The study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
MedicalXpress

Pediatric multicenter study shows targeted therapy for high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma reduces relapse

A targeted therapy for children with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) was shown to significantly reduce relapse rates when tested in a large multicenter clinical trial conducted by the Children's Oncology Group (COG) and led by pediatric oncologists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. By combining the targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) brentuximab vedotin (BV) with the standard chemotherapy regimen, children were 10% less likely to relapse. The findings were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
MedicalXpress

Novel therapeutic target for acute myeloid leukemia

Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered the mechanisms by which a particular protein promotes cancer cell proliferation and survival in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Blood. The findings suggest that PRL2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, may be a novel therapeutic target for AML, according...
MedicalXpress

Treatment options for patients whose blood cancer relapses after CAR-T cell therapy

Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
MedicalXpress

Investigators shed new light on brain activity related to dissociative symptoms

Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms—such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb—that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team...
MedicalXpress

Therapeutic HIV vaccine achieves encouraging results

A phase I/IIa clinical trial that the University of Oxford collaborated on has demonstrated that a T-cell therapeutic HIV vaccine was associated with better control of the virus rebound when antiretroviral therapy (ART) was temporarily withdrawn. Researchers carrying out the AELIX-002 study, whose results have been published in Nature Medicine,...
MedicalXpress

Discovery boosts the potential of new cancer-fighting drugs

Scientists at Scripps Research have uncovered a critical feature that a promising new class of cancer drugs, known as CELMoDs, needs to be effective. CELMoDs are designed to attack cancer in a novel way, by binding to a regulatory protein called cereblon, which then triggers the degradation of key cancer-driving proteins. In the study, reported on November 3 in Science, researchers discovered that these drugs, in order to work, need to cause a critical shape-change in cereblon when they bind to it. The finding enables researchers to reliably design effective CELMoDs.
MedicalXpress

Optically-generated focused ultrasound for noninvasive brain stimulation with ultrahigh precision

To understand how the brain functions and how its dysfunction causes diseases, modalities to modulate neuronal activity with high precision are needed. Brain stimulation modalities with millimeter precision usually activate multiple functional regions and cause unintended responses. Therefore, a neuromodulation tool with ultrahigh precision is needed for mapping the brain...

