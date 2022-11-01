Read full article on original website
Veterans Day 2022
World War II veterans were treated as heroes when returning to the United States. However, those veterans returning home from Vietnam and other assignments around the world at that time were treated differently. They were called baby killers, psychos, drug addicts and war mongers by those protesting the war. Early on, the two veterans’ organizations, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, refused to accept Vietnam veterans as members, citing that Vietnam was a police action and not a war. A famous movie star was in North Korea supporting the enemy while the Vietnam War was ongoing. Finally, on Jan. 11, 1977, President Jimmy Carter granted an unconditional pardon to hundreds of thousands of men who evaded the draft (draft dodgers) during the Vietnam War and fled to another country. How do you think that made the Vietnam era vets, who showed up and did their duty, feel?
War memorial bricks to be engraved for fall 2022
ROCHELLE — Treasurer Lydia Roberts and President Chuck Roberts of the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial Association recently worked with the engraving contractor, Jeremy James, from Moore Monuments to layout locations for bricks to be engraved at the Rochelle Veterans War Memorial in Lawnridge Cemetery this fall. Each year, in...
Nambo in first year leading elementary school district’s HUB Program as director
ROCHELLE — Yazmin Nambo is in her first year as director of the Rochelle Elementary School District’s HUB Program. The program is specifically targeted to support the district’s K-8 at-risk youth using a before and after-school model plus summer school. The program has been fully-funded by a state grant for the past 10 years, and the district recently received word that it has received the grant again to fund it for the remainder of this school year and the next two years.
RTHS math team finishes 3rd at Stillman Valley
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Township High School math team finished third overall in a competition at Stillman Valley High School on Thursday evening in its first outing of the season. .Coach Mike Fonfara reported results as follows: Algebra 1 team third overall, geometry team second overall and Noah LeFevre third individual, algebra 2 team third overall and Aidan Ramsey first individual junior/senior eight-person team first, calculator team second and candy bar competition second.
Holcomb man places 2nd in Illinois Corn Husking Contest
HOLCOMB — On Oct. 15, Dewayne Adams of Holcomb placed second in the Illinois Corn Husking Contest in the senior men division in Good Hope, Illinois and finished fifth in the national competition the day after. The competitions involve picking corn by hand, the way it was done before...
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 1-3
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 1 at 1:52 p.m. Tara D. Johnson, 34, of Rochelle was arrested for retail theft. She was released on an I-Bond and given a Dec. 2 Ogle County court date. On Nov. 1 at 7:32 p.m. Jason Davis, 20, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and transferred.
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 2-3
OREGON — On Nov. 2 at approximately 11:43 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Illinois Route 38 near the intersection of Interstate 39. After investigation, deputies arrested Anton Baker, 36, of Rockford, for driving while license suspended. Baker was also issued citations for suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding 21-25 over the speed limit. Baker was given an I-Bond with a return court date later next month and released on scene.
Cross Country: Young runners providing optimism for future
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Township High School varsity cross country team saw several freshman and sophomore runners deliver big performances throughout the season. With only a few seniors departing, head coach Mark Zilis has excitement for the future of the program. The Hubs finished fourth in the Matt Walter...
Football: Rochelle defeats Johnsburg 34-22 to advance to 4A quarterfinals
JOHNSBURG – It may be easy to predict, but it’s incredibly difficult to stop Rochelle. The Skyhawks had two opportunities against the Hubs this season and couldn’t slow down Rochelle in either one, the second being a 34-22 Rochelle victory Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Volleyball: Lady Hubs record first winning season since 2019
ROCHELLE — Head coach Molly Sly looked for new ways to challenge members of the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team as the program sought its first winning season since 2019. Behind five seniors including two third-year varsity players, Rochelle secured a winning record and will have several sophomores and juniors eligible to return to the team next season.
