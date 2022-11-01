World War II veterans were treated as heroes when returning to the United States. However, those veterans returning home from Vietnam and other assignments around the world at that time were treated differently. They were called baby killers, psychos, drug addicts and war mongers by those protesting the war. Early on, the two veterans’ organizations, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, refused to accept Vietnam veterans as members, citing that Vietnam was a police action and not a war. A famous movie star was in North Korea supporting the enemy while the Vietnam War was ongoing. Finally, on Jan. 11, 1977, President Jimmy Carter granted an unconditional pardon to hundreds of thousands of men who evaded the draft (draft dodgers) during the Vietnam War and fled to another country. How do you think that made the Vietnam era vets, who showed up and did their duty, feel?

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO