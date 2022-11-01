ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Township High School math team finished third overall in a competition at Stillman Valley High School on Thursday evening in its first outing of the season. .Coach Mike Fonfara reported results as follows: Algebra 1 team third overall, geometry team second overall and Noah LeFevre third individual, algebra 2 team third overall and Aidan Ramsey first individual junior/senior eight-person team first, calculator team second and candy bar competition second.

