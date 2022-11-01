To understand how our brain works, there is no getting around investigating how different brain regions are connected with each other by nerve fibers. In the most recent issue of Science, researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) review the current state of the field, provide insights on how the brain's connectome is structured on different spatial scales—from the molecular and cellular to the macro level—and evaluate existing methods and future requirements for understanding the connectome's complex organization.

2 DAYS AGO