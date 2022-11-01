LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer’s playoff system rarely rewards the league’s best regular-season teams with the championship celebration they would get in most other top domestic leagues. This season, the identity of the league’s best team will be crystal-clear when the MLS Cup is raised Saturday. Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union were the top teams in their respective conferences all year long, and they finished the regular season with identical point totals. They’ve survived the playoff gauntlet to play for both franchises’ first MLS Cup title in a rare instance of the best truly facing the best. “I think it’s two teams that deserve to be here, the best two teams in the regular season,” Philadelphia captain Alejandro Bedoya said.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO