'We All Have Our Unique Challenges In Life': Tom Brady Breaks His Silence On Split From Gisele Bündchen Days After Settling $400 Million Divorce

Tom Brady opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen for the first time since the celebrity couple officially split last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising interview came Monday morning during the latest episode of the 45-year-old NFL quarterback’s Sirius XM show, Let's Go!

During the discussion, Brady spoke not only about his and Bündchen’s split but also the consequences their marital woes had on his football season leading up to the divorce. He also spoke about his children and his plans moving forward now that he and Bündchen are officially single.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady explained Monday morning. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

"So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad," he added.

Although Brady reassured his audience his and his ex-wife’s split was “amicable,” he did admit it was challenging having the entire situation "play out in front of a lot of people.”

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans,” he said. “We do the best we could do."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bündchen officially filed for divorce from Brady in Glades County, Florida on Friday morning. Surprisingly, the divorce was finalized only a few hours later – making the celebrity couple’s split one of the fastest divorces in Hollywood.

The judge who signed off on the divorce confirmed the NFL star and supermodel’s marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and a close friend to Bündchen recently said that while the divorce was "hard at first" for the 42-year-old fashion model, " enough time has passed that she is settling in."

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady said in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Minutes later, Bündchen issued a statement of her own in which she further confirmed the pair’s divorce had been officially finalized.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized out divorce,” she wrote. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”