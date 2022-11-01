New York — of all places — is in play as a swing state on Election Day. Top Republicans in the House of Representatives say the road to their majority will run through the Empire State, after redistricting left the historically blue stronghold with toss-up seats they aim to turn red. “We believe New York is a top battleground state. We have a chance to win a bunch of seats in New York and we have invested nearly $10 million in making that happen,” said Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Republicans need to flip...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO