As the downtown Fond du Lac Farmer’s Market winds down for another season, the Winter Market starts this weekend. Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership spokeswoman, Amber Bodart, says the downtown Winter Market begins Saturday, November 5 and will continue through February 25 inside the former Personal Touch Flowers building at 16 East Second Street. Bodart says a wide variety of vendors will sell fresh, seasonal produce along with ready to eat foods, crafts, art, pottery and other hand-made products. Meanwhile, Bodart says the second annual Holiday Kickoff Weekend is set for November 4-5 in downtown Fond du Lac. Small Business Saturday is November 26. The Downtown Partnership and Fox Valley Savings is again sponsoring the Shop Small Sweepstakes. By saving receipts by shopping at downtown businesses, you can be eligible to win $500 in downtown gift certificates.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO