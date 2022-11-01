ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-5-22 downtown fdl winter market

As the downtown Fond du Lac Farmer’s Market winds down for another season, the Winter Market starts this weekend. Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership spokeswoman, Amber Bodart, says the downtown Winter Market begins Saturday, November 5 and will continue through February 25 inside the former Personal Touch Flowers building at 16 East Second Street. Bodart says a wide variety of vendors will sell fresh, seasonal produce along with ready to eat foods, crafts, art, pottery and other hand-made products. Meanwhile, Bodart says the second annual Holiday Kickoff Weekend is set for November 4-5 in downtown Fond du Lac. Small Business Saturday is November 26. The Downtown Partnership and Fox Valley Savings is again sponsoring the Shop Small Sweepstakes. By saving receipts by shopping at downtown businesses, you can be eligible to win $500 in downtown gift certificates.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Powerball players and billionaire dreamers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many lottery retailers had a hectic day selling tickets for one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars. One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake with these winning numbers...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
BEAVER DAM, WI
WISN

McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension

MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
NEW BERLIN, WI
kenosha.com

Powerball fever: Record jackpot reaches $1.6 billion

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!” – Lloyd Christmas. The 1 in 192 million...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Horizon West Condo owners express frustration almost one year later

WAUKESHA — Almost one year ago the condo owners and residents of Horizon West Condominiums were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. Some have fared all right since, while other owners have struggled immensely. Carl Bergin, a condo...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy